TEMPLETON – Blue skies and more moderate temperatures contributed to the good turnout at the 13th annual Ridge on the Ridge near Templeton on Saturday.
The yearly event regularly draws participants from the surrounding counties and from nearby states.
Bill Cloak, long-time event organizer and coordinator said, “We got a little rain last night, just enough to lay the dust without turning everything to mud.”
The overland rally has become the major fundraiser for the Pine Township-Templeton Volunteer Fire Department.
This year, 1,037 drivers and 675 passengers roared their way over hill and dale, their entry fees adding to the department’s coffers.
The participants fielded their ATVs, motorcycles and side-by-sides, jumping puddles and slogging through mud holes, emerging mud-spattered from the woods at designated checkpoints. Despite mud-encrusted helmets, all were seen to be sporting broad grins.
Cloak said that, while there were the expected mechanical breakdowns along the course, there were no accidents requiring the assistance of the ambulance crews, which were standing by.
Volunteers from Dayton and Distant fire departments, Kittanning Ambulance, the Templeton United Methodist Church and the Pine Township Sportsman’s Club kept participants safe and well fed. Cloak also made a point of thanking participating landowners for making the event a success.
Participants were well-pleased by this year’s course, saying that new alignments and registration procedures made the entire process even better than in previous years.