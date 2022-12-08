HARRISBURG – Two Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants have been awarded to Armstrong County projects, according to state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana) and state Rep. Abby Major (R-Ford City).
A $2 million grant was awarded to Butler County Community College (BC3) in Ford City Borough for the ongoing construction project of a new two-story building that will allow the college to offer sufficient instructional space and enhance current program offerings in Armstrong County. This is in addition to $1.75 million in prior RACP funding received by the project.
“The new BC3 facility will address a critical need for dedicated classrooms, learning space, computer rooms and a science and chemistry laboratory,” said Pittman. “This state-of-the-art facility will not only benefit students, but it will be a major boost to downtown invigoration efforts, increase tax revenue and help to market Armstrong County.”
“BC3 was Rep. Jeff Pyle’s vision,” Major said. “I’m pleased we are able to assist with making this project a reality. While I had hoped he would be present for the grand opening in the future, his memory will live on in this college campus.”
The Armstrong County Memorial Hospital (ACMH), located in East Franklin Township, received a $500,000 grant to assist with its ongoing modernization of the hospital’s existing oncology wing, with the new construction nearly doubling the facility’s infusion capabilities.
The lower level of the building will be expanded to include exam rooms, medical and support offices, clinical support areas and a spacious waiting room. A new drop-off lane with a canopy entry and immediate access to the elevator will also be added to the building.
“As ACMH continues with its major expansion and modernization project, we are investing in this significant effort to protect and improve the health and well-being of our local residents,” Pittman said. This grant follows a total of $1.5 million in prior RACP funding received for the Oncology Center project.
“Both of these efforts were started by my friend and colleague, the late Rep. Jeff Pyle,” noted Pittman. “While Jeff won’t be here to see those efforts come to fruition, they are just a small part of the legacy he has left to all of us.”
“Jeff spent a lot of time at ACMH over the years for treatment,” added Major. “This addition will be another permanent footprint that he has left for our community to make it better.”
RACP is administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational and historical improvement projects. RACP projects are authorized in the Redevelopment Assistance section of a Capital Budget Itemization Act, have a regional or multi-jurisdictional impact, and generate substantial increases or maintain current levels of employment, tax revenues, or other measures of economic activity.