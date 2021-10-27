MARBLE – For some, love comes by way of words and phrases, and others it comes from hugs and kisses. But for one group of Clarion County volunteers, love comes one plate of lasagna at a time.
Lasagna Love, a nationwide grassroots movement designed to connect “neighbors with neighbors through homemade meal delivery,” recently expanded its reach to Clarion County.
“We are here for anyone who raises their hand to ask for a boost,” said Jackie Griebel, regional leader for Lasagna Love in Clarion and Venango counties, of the local Lasagna Love initiative, explaining that as part of the program, local volunteers prepare and deliver homemade meals for individuals who request or are nominated to receive them. “Neighbors helping neighbors is what Lasagna Love is all about.”
Started by Rhiannon Menn — a chef, mother and founder of Good to Mama — in 2020, according to the website, Lasagna Love originated as a way to help families cope with the stress and isolation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She [Menn] and her toddler started making and delivering meals to families in the neighborhood who were struggling, whether that struggle was financial, emotional or simply a feeling of overwhelm,” the website states, pointing out that over the past year, Lasagna Love has grown into a “national movement” which includes more than 20,000 volunteers preparing and delivering 3,500 meals per week in all 50 states. “What we do is simple — feed families, spread kindness and strengthen communities. Our mission is not only to help address the incredible rise in food insecurity among families but also to provide a simple act of love and kindness during a time full of uncertainty and stress.”
That mission is what sparked Griebel’s involvement with Lasagna Love. Griebel, who would occasionally make meals for senior citizens in her community, thought often about the need to expand such efforts.
“When we would take them the meals, I often wondered how many other people out there needed meals,” said Griebel, a Marble resident, noting, however, that she was never sure who might be in need or what to do. While scrolling Twitter one day, Griebel said, she came across a tweet from Pennsylvania Second Lady Gisele Fetterman stating that Fetterman had recently signed up to prepare meals as a volunteer with Lasagna Love. Inspired by Fetterman’s actions, Griebel made the decision to look into the program herself.
While similar programs had begun in Armstrong and Jefferson counties, Griebel said that one in Clarion County had not yet been organized.
“I volunteered to lead Clarion County, and was asked to do Venango as well,” she said. Griebel added that although the area does have food banks and some churches that provide meals, people without transportation still have a difficult time taking advantage of such offerings. Lasagna Love seemed like the perfect way to address that need. “I think it [Lasagna Love] is a good thing, and people in this area do tend to help each other.”
According to Griebel, community members can visit the Lasagna Love website to request a homemade meal themselves or to nominate someone else to receive a meal. Requests and nominations are then paired with a local volunteer, called a lasagna chef, who will prepare and provide a contactless delivery of a hot meal straight to the recipient’s door at no cost. There are no forms to fill out, and meal options for special diets, such as vegetarian and gluten-free, are also available.
There are no eligibility requirements to receive a meal, and all information is kept confidential, Griebel said.
“Anyone can receive a meal for any reason whether it be physical, emotional, financial or whatever else, we are here to help,” she said, noting that meals can be requested every 28 days and nomination requests can remain anonymous. “All you have to do is request a meal on the website, and you’ll receive one for any reason, no questions asked.”
Currently, Griebel said that, including herself, she has seven program volunteers in Clarion County and one in Venango County, but more are needed.
“The great thing is that it’s a really flexible volunteer opportunity to make a direct impact on your community,” she said, explaining that volunteers can sign up to prepare meals on a weekly basis, to once a month or even once a year. Volunteer opportunities are open to any individual or organization willing to prepare and deliver a meal, but children under 18 must sign up with an adult. “If you’re interested in volunteering, we can always use you, even if it’s just one time.”
Although Lasagna Love has only been live in Clarion and Venango counties for the last week, Griebel said she has already received seven meal requests in Clarion County and five in Venango County. These numbers are bound to grow as the program becomes more well-known.
“I’d love to see the program grow,” Griebel said, adding that she would like to not only see more people requesting meals, but also volunteering their time. “A simple act can make a difference.”
For more information on Lasagna Love, to request a meal, nominate someone for a meal, volunteer or to provide a monetary donation, visit www.lasagnalove.org.