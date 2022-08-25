DAYTON – The 4-H Junior Livestock Sale at the Dayton Fair last Thursday evening featured the traditional showing of pigs, goats, sheep and cows. But before the cavalcade of livestock, the winners of several agriculture-related scholarships collected their own versions of a blue ribbon.
A $1,000 scholarship, new this year, was established by the family of the late Jerry Longwell, a long-time vocational agriculture advocate in Armstrong County and across the state. Early in his career, Longwell began teaching agriculture students at Redbank Valley High School in the 1960s and finished it at Lenape Vo-Tech near Ford City as the co-op coordinator.