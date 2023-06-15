BROOKVILLE – The 2023 Brookville Laurel Festival is off to a busy start, with plenty of activities still to come. The festival will continue through Saturday.
More than 100 vehicles were registered for Sunday’s Autorama and Bike Show. Biker Jessie Carrier of Brookville offered youngsters an opportunity to sit on his ‘99 Road King, a highlight of the show for children, with some going back for “a second ride.”
Carrier, a member of Friends of the Flag, said letting the kids “sit on the bikes is the highlight of this for me. They really enjoy it.” Later in the day Carrier was awarded a certificate for having the Best American bike in the show.
Showers Tuesday evening did nothing to dampen the enthusiasm of more than 70 youngsters who participated in this year’s Laurel 500. Ribbons were given to the first, second and third place winners in each heat.
A full schedule of events will offer fun for the entire family during the next three days of the festival.
One of the most popular events during the Laurel Festival, the annual book sale at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library, will continue through Sunday. Used books, puzzles, DVDs, games and more will be sold during normal hours at the library: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Bargain prices are being offered throughout the week, with a special $2 a bag on Saturday. Sunday will be free day. All proceeds from the book sale benefit the library.
Continuing through Saturday will be the Art Show, which features more than 60 paintings, drawings and photos. The Art Show will be open at Fusion Cafe from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The VAU Fallen Heroes Memorial will be on display at the First Methodist Church until July 1. As of Tuesday evening, more than 200 families and individuals from six states had signed the register at the memorial.
Other festival events include:
• Thursday (today) a program dedicating the military troop banners will be held at 6 p.m. in the Town Square.
• Friday, community vendors and merchants will be offering all kinds of bargains for young and old alike at the annual sidewalk sale, which will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Pine Creek VFD will also be holding its annual chicken BBQ on Main Street, with meals available from 11 a.m. until sold out.
Tours will be given Friday morning at local manufacturers, giving visitors a behind-the-scenes look at products made in Brookville. Tours will be given at Brookville Equipment Corp., 10 a.m. to noon; Berry Global, 9:30 a.m. to noon; Brookville Glove, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Beverage-Air, 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m.; and Miller Fabrication Solutions, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Saturday’s events include the Laurel Festival 5K at 9 a.m., sponsored by Pinecreek K-9 Search Unit; a power lifting competition at 9 a.m. at the YMCA; and Dino-Roar shows at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
The grand parade will step off at 2 p.m., with Donald Musgrave as the grand marshal. Following the parade, the popular strawberry social, sponsored by Carrier Funeral Home, will begin at 3 p.m. in the Town Square. Free carriage rides by Misty Lane Farms will be offered from 3 to 7 p.m.
This year’s festival will close Saturday night with a fireworks display around 9:45 p.m., sponsored by F.O.E. 983.