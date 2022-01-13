KITTANNING – Anyone walking past the commissioners’ conference room in the Armstrong County Courthouse Annex last Thursday morning may have thought that something bad was happening at the county headquarters.
After all, more than a dozen uniformed police officers were on hand in the standing-room-only crowd.
But rather than a security issue, state and local police, along with county sheriff’s department officers, county jail corrections officers and others, were on hand as the county commissioners proclaimed Jan. 9 as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day in Armstrong County.
“I couldn’t think of a better way to start off 2022,” commissioner Don Myers said of the board’s first meeting of the year on Jan. 6.
Commissioner Pat Fabian also made a point to welcome the county’s new sheriff, Frank Pitzer, to the meeting. He also pointed out that jail corrections officers have a dangerous job, with several killed in other counties this past year.
The proclamation stated that the commissioners “recognize the bravery of men and women across the country who, by choosing a career in law enforcement, put their lives on the line every day.”
“Law enforcement officers who make up the Pennsylvania State Police, District Attorney’s Office, County Sheriff’s Department, County Probation Office and police departments in our local municipalities should be commended for their dedication to protecting and serving our communities,” the proclamation stated. “In these difficult and unprecedented times, law enforcement personnel have been called to go above and beyond, and our appreciation for their service should equal their level of dedication.”
Also at last week’s meeting, the commissioners moved forward with plans to upgrade the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems in the county courthouse, annex and old jail.
Myers, Fabian and fellow commissioner Jason Renshaw approved a contract with Renick Brothers Mechanical Contractors of Slippery Rock in the amount of $1,295,000 for the project.
Officials said the current HVAC system is 36 years old and failing, and that the project will update the entire system.
Myers noted that the buildings currently suffer from issues of condensation with the lack of ability to control the climate.
The county’s public works director said he is hoping the work can be performed in May or June, but that some parts and equipment may be difficult to obtain now due to supply shortages. He said that he would like to see the work take place when “it’s neither too hot nor too cold” so that employees will be able to work comfortably while the system is replaced.
Fabian explained that the project is not being funded with the county’s general fund, but through the American Rescue Plan funding that the county received.
Myers said that employees and guests to the courthouse would “be a lot more comfortable when this is complete.”
Other Business
• The commissioners approved the formation of a Friends of the Belmont board to help with the county facility, and possibly other recreational facilities in the county. Five residents were appointed to one-year terms on the board, including Tyler Heller of Kittanning, Cheryl Clark of Worthington, Kimberly Pivetta of Kittanning, Sondra Fleeger of Kittanning and Bret Atwood of Kittanning.
• Approval was given for new one-year agreements with the county’s chief public defender Charles Pascal and assistant public defenders Debra Yost, James Wray and Preston Younkins. Officials noted that after not receiving a pay increase last year, the new agreements include a 4 percent pay hike for the contracted services.
• The commissioners approved change order for the contract between the county and Shields Asphalt Paving for recently completed work on Cove Run Road in Bradys Bend Township. Officials noted that the change orders included extending the time for the project, as well as reducing the final cost from $123,000 to $115,000.