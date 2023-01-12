KITTANNING – Just days after a police chief in the region was shot and killed in the line of duty, Armstrong County officials honored local law enforcement officers for their bravery and service.
Opening their meeting with a moment of silence in memory of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire, who was killed on Jan. 2, Armstrong County Commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian said that the county’s annual proclamation of National Law Enforcement Day was much more poignant this year.
“It seems to have a lot more meaning in light of recent events,” Fabian told the law enforcement officers present at the Jan. 5 meeting.
The proclamation, which acknowledged Jan. 9 at National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, recognized “the bravery of men and women across the country who, by choosing a career in law enforcement, put their lives on the line every day.”
It also commended state police, the District Attorney’s Office, county Sheriff’s Department, county Probation Office and police departments in municipalities around the county “for their dedication to protecting and serving our communities.”
“Thank you for what you do,” Myers told those at last week’s meeting. “You have our great respect and appreciation.”
The funeral for McIntire was held yesterday (Wednesday) in New Kensington, with burial following in Mt. Airy Cemetery in Natrona Heights.
Other Business
• Sheriff Frank Pitzer received approval from the commissioners to proceed with a new online service for gun permits issued by his department.
He explained that the new system will allow those seeking permits to begin the process online, saving time for both residents and the short-staffed county office.
“Time is valuable for everybody,” Pitzer said. “It’s going to be a time saver. It’s kind of a big deal for our office.”
He said those seeking permits will still have to visit the Sheriff’s Department in the courthouse to finish the process; however, it will cut down the amount of in-person time needed.
The commissioners approved an agreement for the new system with Permitium LLC at no cost to the county.
• The commissioners also approved an agreement with Jeffrey S. Jessell, who has provided tech support for the county’s Elections Office for a number of years. Although the agreement with Jessel comes with a 4 percent price increase, officials said that rate still saves the county money versus a contract with the voting system supplier.
• The commissioners set their 2023 meeting schedule, keeping public meetings on the first and third Thursdays at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ conference room.
Salary Board meetings will be changed to the third Thursday of each month at 10:30 a.m., while Retirement Board meetings will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesdays, March 8, July 12, Sept. 13 and Dec. 13.
Prison Board meetings will be held the second Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. in either the warden’s conference room at the jail or the commissioners’ conference room.