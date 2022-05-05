NEW BETHLEHEM – Readers of The Leader-Vindicator were once again treated to statewide award-winning stories, coverage and special sections in 2021 as it was announced last week that the newspaper received several Keystone Media Awards.
The L-V was the recipient of three awards in Division VI, weekly general news publications with circulation under 6,000. Two other special sections that appeared in The L-V last year also won awards in Division IV, which includes multi-day general news publications with circulations under 10,000.
Winning her first award was L-V staff writer Evanne Gareis, who received a first place in the Feature Story category for her writing, “Vietnam vet finds the ‘lighter’ side of faith.” The story, about local veteran Glenn Neiswonger and his efforts to return a Zippo lighter that he found while serving in Vietnam, was published in The L-V’s Hometown Heroes section last November.
L-V editor Josh Walzak also received a first place award in the Breaking News category for his coverage of an airplane crash landing near Sligo last October. The coverage included a story and photos in the Oct. 27-28 issue, along with videos, photos and more posted on The L-V’s website and Facebook page during the incident.
Walzak also received a second place award in the Special Section category for The Leader-Vindicator’s Trail Guide 2021 special section, which was published in the newspaper in April 2021.
Two additional award-winning special sections were joint projects of The Leader-Vindicator and its sister newspapers, the DuBois Courier Express, the Clearfield Progress and the Jeffersonian Democrat in Brookville.
The Spooky Landmarks section that was published at Halloween last fall won first place in the Division IV Special Section category, and the Football Preview Magazine garnered an honorable mention in the same category. The magazine was published last August.
In addition to those awards, Courier Express sports editor Chris Wechtenhiser also brought home a second place award in the Sports Beat Reporting category. Mikayla Heiss of The Progress won first place in the Personality Profile category, as the newspaper also won second place in the Special Section category for its Clearfield County Fair publication. Progress writers Jeff Corcino and Elijah Clark also received an honorable mention in the Lifestyle/Entertainment Beat category.
“I think it is terrific that our writers did so well again at the Keystone Media Awards,” said Publisher Pat Patterson. “Our writers spend so much time covering news events in our local communities and writing stories to keep our readers informed, that it is great to see them recognized by their peers for excellence.”
Journalists in Virginia judged this year’s competition.
This year there were more than 2,500 entries from 110 state news organizations in 53 regular categories and 12 specialty categories across seven circulation and four broadcast divisions, according to awards host the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
The Keystone Media Awards recognize those in the news profession for providing “relevance, integrity and initiative in serving readers and audiences” while also fulfilling First Amendment rights and responsibilities, the PNA said.
These awards will be presented to the winners during a brunch ceremony on Oct. 12 at the Sheraton Hershey Harrisburg Hotel.