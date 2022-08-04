CC Fair - Leadline
PARTICIPANTS FROM the Leadline Contest held Thursday, July 28, at the Clarion County Fair.

 By JOSH WALZAK L-V Editor

ALCOLA – The Clarion County Fair announces the results of one of its major contests: the leadline contest.

Adult (Ages 20+): 1 — Jennifer Rankin of New Bethlehem; 2 — Annie Barnett of Templeton.

