CLARION – Clarion County League of Women Voters will host a free virtual public education program on the “importance of fixing Harrisburg and reforming the rules” in the state Legislature.
It will take place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Fair Districts PA speaker Sue Broughton will explain how current rules allow committee chairs to block broadly supported bipartisan solutions — including Redistricting Reform — from getting a vote. She will address the need to reform the rules in Harrisburg and ways that organizations and individuals can advocate for change.
To register for this Zoom meeting, click on the link on the LWV of Clarion County Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LWVClarionCounty/ or at fairdistrictspa.com/events/2022/10/18/clarion-county-lwv-fix-harrisburg-reform-the-rules.
The deadline to register is Monday, Oct. 17.
Fair Districts PA is a non-partisan coalition of citizens and organizations seeking to reform Pennsylvania redistricting rules by ensuring that the process is impartial, transparent and accountable.
The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to men and women of all ages.