CLARION – Rosemary Blizzard, from the Ranked Choice Voting Resource Center will speak to the League of Women Voters of Clarion County in an online Zoom meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 6:30 p.m. about ranked choice voting.
Ranked-choice voting (RCV) is an election method that allows voters the option to rank candidates in order of preference (first choice, second choice, third choice, and so on). The program will discuss what ranked choice voting is, how it works, where it is currently used, and what the advantages are for using RCV.
Blizzard began her election career in 1999 as a director for Duplin County, N.C. She has also worked with the N.C. State Board of Elections as Voting Registration Director and as a District Elections Technician from 2004-2011. During that time, she helped the state’s 100 counties implement HAVA (Help America Vote Act) and assisted with a statewide rollout of voting equipment in 2006. Prior to joining the Resource Center, Blizzard also served as a director for Wayne County, N.C., and worked as a staff accountant for a full-service CPA firm. She currently serves as Interim Executive Director and Director of Operations and Finance for the Ranked Choice Resource Voting Center.
Those interested in joining the meeting can send an email address to lwvcco@gmail.com to receive a link.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government and works to increase understanding of major public policy issues. It influences public policy through education and advocacy.
Membership is open to men and women of all ages.