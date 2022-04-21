NEW BETHLEHEM – Little Bird Preschool and Leatherwood Church have joined forces to offer a new educational opportunity in New Bethlehem this fall.
Leatherwood Academy will open its doors to students in pre-kindergarten through second grade starting with the 2022-23 school year.
“We are a non-profit Christian school without any oversight, regulations or influence from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE),” said director Heather Gourley of the school which will be housed in the former New Bethlehem Bank building, located at the corner of Broad and Wood streets.
According to Gourley and Doug Henry, pastor of Leatherwood Church, the school is the fulfillment of a longtime dream of the church, and an answer to the call of Little Bird preschool parents for an alternative to the public school system in the community.
“When I bought Little Bird...I wasn’t thinking of expanding,” Gourley said, explaining that when Northwest Bank closed last year, and the availability of Little Bird’s space was uncertain, she began talking to parents about what they wanted for their children’s education. “There is a core group of families who really want...Christian-based education.”
As a ministry of Leatherwood Church, that is just what Leatherwood Academy will provide while striving “to provide a safe, encouraging and supportive learning environment which nurtures curiosity, wonder and lifelong learning while giving back to the community.”
The school will answer to Leatherwood’s church board, with oversight from a subcommittee comprised of seven members — Kevin Neal, Sue Jeffers, Erin Joyce, Gourley, Tonya Hockenberry, Dr. Jackie Manno and Brittany Smith.
“We have four members from the church and three from the community who all have educational experience and provided us with a statement of faith,” Gourley said of the school committee, pointing out that as a result of a merger with the church, Little Bird Preschool will no longer exist as its own state-licensed private academic facility.
Set to be housed in the basement of the New Bethlehem landmark building, Gourley said that the structure of the Pre-K and kindergarten classrooms will remain the same as the current year, with herself and Hockenberry at the helm respectively. The new first and second grade classrooms will be combined on the first floor of the building, most recently occupied by Bish Chiropractic.
“We found that over the past few years with COVID, the kids were missing a lot; there were holes in their education,” she said, explaining that a combined classroom will allow the opportunity for all students to receive the additional help they need in a “fluid” space without being labeled or standing out. A teacher for each grade, as well as a shared aide will be hired for the upcoming school year.
Registration for first and second grade will take place on Tuesday, April 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Leatherwood Academy building. Registration is open to students in all area school districts.
Tuition is $135 per month for preschool, $360 per month for kindergarten, and $450 per month for first and second grade with payment plans available.
Gourley and Henry explained that the school will also be soliciting corporate donors that can help provide scholarship money for local families through the Educational Incentive Tax Credit (EITC) program. Individual donors can also make tax-deductible contributions.
“The community can really step up in a number of different ways,” Gourley said. “If you’re a corporation, the EITC is the best route. If you don’t have that large of a tax base, then maybe a direct donor sponsor to the church is better.”
Regarding class sizes, Henry said that the goal is to have 15 to 18 students per class of grades kindergarten through second. He noted further that Pre-K will have a maximum of 36 students split into morning and afternoon classes.
He said that the ultimate plan is to eventually offer all grades, K-12.
“We’re applying for a K-12 license,” Henry said, emphasizing again that only K-2 will be offered this coming school year. “We would like to add third through sixth the following year.”
Classes this year will start on Wednesday, Aug. 24 for first- and second-graders, and on Tuesday, Sept. 6 for Pre-K and kindergarten students.
Gourley and Henry pointed out that a lot of work has taken place to transform the building’s floors from a former gym and doctor’s office to usable classroom space with the help of volunteers and local contractors.
“We really got rolling when the church got involved,” Gourley said, adding that she and a few volunteers had been “struggling” with demolition work inside the building in recent months. “You can’t tear walls down with just four people. When the church came, all the walls came down in one night.”
Henry added that the volunteer church crew and several local contractors cleaned out the building, removed temporary walls that were put in for patient rooms, added some new walls to accommodate the classrooms, reconfigured the building’s main entrance and more.
There are still plans to convert the glass room upstairs into a library/computer room and provide access to the second floor, Gourley and Henry said. This will allow future students to utilize the Wood Street entrance and go immediately up the steps.
“I’m looking forward to giving the community another option,” Henry said of Leatherwood Academy. “We know there are parents who are not able to homeschool, so it’s giving a place where there’s freedom to do things, and parents have a significant say in what’s going on in the education of their kids.”
Gourley agreed.
“I’m excited about continuing to offer a child-centered program that lets [students] develop at their own pace,” she said. “A lot of children get lost in the system and not every child can do school the way public school does it.”