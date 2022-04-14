GILPIN TWP. – A 45-year-old Leechburg man was killed in a structure fire at his home in Gilpin Township in the early morning hours of April 8.
According to a release issued by Armstrong County Coroner Brian K. Myers, the body of Jeremy Wildie was discovered by firefighters inside the back door of his home. Wildie was not able to get out of the residence after a fire broke out at the structure shortly after 4 a.m.
Wildie was pronounced dead at the scene by Myers. The coroner said that there are no signs of foul play, and the cause of death was ruled accidental as a result of carbon monoxide asphyxiation. No autopsy will be conducted.
The incident, including the cause of the fire, is still under investigation by the State Police Fire Marshall, Gilpin Township Police and the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office.
Funeral arrangements were incomplete as of press time.