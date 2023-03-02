DISTANT – The Lenten season is in full swing and so are the popular Lenten fish fries hosted by area fire companies and other organizations.
With origins dating back several decades, the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department is once again marking the six weeks leading up to the Easter holiday by hosting bi-weekly fish/chicken dinners at its Mahoning Township hall, as well as a roadside stand outside of South Bethlehem Borough.
“The dinners began in the early 1990s,” fire company treasurer Heather Mann said earlier this week, noting that the dinners originally began as “all you can eat fish and chicken dinners” every other Friday in Lent as a fundraiser for the department.
According to Mann, the department’s bi-weekly dinners continued annually until 2017 when it was determined that the all you can eat model was no longer profitable. In 2020, during the pandemic, the dinners were resurrected as a drive-thru model with the introduction of the Big Fish Sandwich meal. Distant also returned to its bi-weekly rotation with the New Bethlehem Fire Department.
“It works out because both departments benefit from the fundraising and get a week off,” Mann said of rotating weeks with New Bethlehem, noting that Distant typically hosts four meals each Lenten season.
In order to keep supporters returning year after year, Mann said that the fire department revisits its menu annually, offering new food items in addition to its popular Big Fish Sandwich, hand cut french fries, coleslaw and dessert option.
“This year, we added the hand-breaded chicken parmesan meal,” she said, noting that the new meal option is served with a salad and dessert. The department is also offering a la carte options this year, including the Small Fish Sandwich, chicken parmesan sandwich, chicken noodle soup, haluski or a garden salad.
Kids meals including two pieces of fish or chicken tenders, french fries, applesauce, a cookie and a drink are also available.
In addition to different food options, Mann said, the Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department has also implemented a roadside stand mobile kitchen to host some of the Lenten meals, as well as other food fundraisers.
“Our dinners and roadside stand are what help keep our annual operating budget going,” Mann said.
Planning for the bi-weekly meals begins days in advance, according to Mann, with the department estimating the number of meals needed, before fire department and community volunteers start preparing the sides and fries, and making the entrees.
“We always cross our fingers that we sell out,” she said, adding that the department typically serves between 200 and 300 dinners each week.
Reflecting on the success of the fish fries over the years, Mann attributed their popularity to “great food and the Lenten season,” a time when many abstain from eating meat on Fridays.
“We need the community support to continue offering services,” Mann said. Without that support, she explained, local volunteer fire departments and quick response services (QRS) would not be able to survive.
“We are also in need of volunteers, including social memberships, firemen and emergency response personnel,” she continued.
The Distant Area Volunteer Fire Department will host dine-in and take-out meals at the Mahoning Township Hall from noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays, March 3 and 17. The department will also operate its roadside stand along Route 28/66, near Hardcore Tire, from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 31.
The New Bethlehem Fire Company will host dine-in or takeout dinners on alternating weeks, Fridays March 10 and 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at its hall along Arch Street in New Bethlehem. The meals include fish or chicken, french fries or baked potato, and coleslaw or applesauce.