NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Church Association is sponsoring the 2023 Lenten service series titled “There’s Power in the Blood.”
All Wednesday services will begin at noon and a luncheon will follow the service.
The following services are planned:
March 8 — The Rev. Bob Ryver and pastor Curtis Twigg at the Grace
- Baptist Church in New Bethlehem will bring a message on “Bruised and Internal Bleeding” based on the Scripture text of Isaiah 53:5.
- March 15 — The Rev. Scott Gourley will present the Lenten message at St. Charles Catholic Church in New Bethlehem. The topic of his message will be the “Crown of Thorns.” John 19:2.