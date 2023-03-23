NEW BETHLEHEM – The Redbank Valley Church Association is sponsoring the 2023 Lenten service series titled “There’s Power in the Blood.”
All Wednesday services will begin at noon and a luncheon will follow the service.
The following services are planned:
- March 29 — The Rev. Dr. Gordon Barrows will speak at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem on “Jesus’ Pierced Feet” from the Bible texts Matthew 27:35, Genesis 1:26 and Luke 10:19.
- April 5 — The Rev. Doug Henry at the Leatherwood Church in New Bethlehem will present a message titled “Spear in Jesus’ Side” referencing the text of John 19:34.