SLIGO – Tessa Shick’s second grade class at Sligo Elementary School has written letters to Santa.

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I help my mom. I would really like it if you could bring me shoues.

— Lilah Myers

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I good this year. I would really like it if you could bring me pokmon cards.

— Hunter Seigworth

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I was good at home. I would really like it if you could bring me fidget spinners, a Play Station 5, and movies.

— Jonah Kelley

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I’ve bin nice and sweet. I would really like it if you could bring me more logos, flaver water bottle and last the kneter bloxs.

— Anistyn Gallagher

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the naughty list because I am helppfoll. I would really like it if you could bring me: a romot cutrul cur, a holl pack of pokemon and a grone whith a camra.

— Linken Kaetzel

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I am good in school. I would really like it if you could bring me a rc car and a gas powered rc car.

— Karson Lear

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I am good. I would really like it if you could bring me a go cart.

— Nolan Carr

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I have ben lisning. I would really like it if you could bring me a hover bored, a camra an a tablet.

— Mia Davis

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I hep my family. I would really like it if you could bring me a new hedset and a gocart.

— Levi Reddick

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I share whith my sister. I would really like it if you could bring me prinsees, marmade, uonucoon.

— Maredith Whitmer

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I have ben good. I would really like it if you could bring me paint pacet and sum crands and sunbre.

— Harper Yori

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I help my sistre. I would really like it if you could bring me robloks crde, drtibik and four welre.

— Terran Pinson

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I hav bin gratfool. I would really like it if you could bring me a Nintedoe Swich.

— Trent Ashbaugh

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I hav bin gud this yer. I would really like it if you could bring me a Nintendo Switch.

—Greyson Whyte

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I bin good and nice. I would really like it if you could bring me a Barbie camper van and an LOL dall.

— Baylee Runyan

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I will help people. I would really like it if you could bring me a drum set, a nerf gun and five dollars.

— Joel McGuinness

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I wuz good vis yer. I would really like it if you could bring me a nrf gun and a legoz set and a rc hlcoptr.

— Parker Shanafelt

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I have been a good helper. I would really like it if you could bring me a shark puppet, an ant farm and a dragon fish farm.

— Brennan Vogle

Dear Santa Claus,

I should be on the nice list because I halpin. I would really like it if you could bring me a huvrbord ind I wunt nrf gun.

— Easton Mansberger

