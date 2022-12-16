NEW BETHLEHEM – Students in Deborah McElhattan-Singer’s Redbank Primary School Developmental Kindergarten have written the following letters to Santa:
Dear Santa,
My name is Kaylee and I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is help Mommy clean my room. This year for Christmas I would like a green dinosaur. If you have time, I would also like a Paw Patrol toy. I will leave a cookie and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer.
— Kaylee
Dear Santa,
My name is Deagan and I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is help my mom clean our house. This year for Christmas I would like a ride on toy dozer. If you have time, I would also like a new I-Pad. I will leave a cookie and milk for you and carrots for the reindeer.
— Deagan
Dear Santa,
My name is Oliver and I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is I always help my mom. This year for Christmas I would like a real hippopotamus for Christmas. If you have time, I would also like a blue tablet. I will leave cookies and milk for you and carrots and apples for the reindeer.
— Oliver
Dear Santa,
My name is Stiles and I am five years old. This year I have been very good. One nice thing I have done this year is sweep the floors for my Mommy. This year for Christmas I would like a red controller for X-Box. If you have time, I would also like a green tablet. I will leave candy, cookies and milk for you and corn for the reindeer.
— Stiles