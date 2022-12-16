NEW BETHLEHEM – Kelli Traister’s second grade class at Redbank Valley Primary School sent the following letters to Santa:
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I cleaned my bedroom. The one thing that I would really like this year is an iPhone 14. It would also be nice to receive a hoverboard.
— Piper G.
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I helped clean the house. The one thing that I would really like this year is some Legos. It would also be nice to receive a Nerf gun.
— Landon
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I helped my mom. The one thing that I would really like this year is a Rainbow High Doll. It would also be nice to receive an iPad.
— Mya
Dear Santa,
I have been very good and bad this year because I help people pick up what they drop and I hit my brother. The one thing that I would really like this year is an IPhone 14, It would also be nice to receive a PS 5.
— Hunter
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year because I listened to my sis win she babysited me. The one thing that I would really like this year is “What the Meme.” It would also be nice to receive a toy remote car.
— Bryan
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I hep my mom with laundry. The one thing that I would really like this year is a Nerf Gun. It would also be nice to receive two dogs.
— James
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I got an A on my spelling test. The one thing that I would really like this year is a Hover Board. It would also be nice to receive a laptop for playing games.
— Elliaunna
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I cleaned my room. The one thing that I would really like this year is LED lights for my bedroom. It would also be nice to receive a Polaroid camera.
— Hadleigh
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I played with my little brother. The one thing that I would really like this year is pocket markers. It would also be nice to receive the newest phone 14.
— Serenity
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I helped my dad surprise my brother with a gaming room. The one thing that I would really like this year is a PC. It would also be nice to receive a gaming chair.
— Hayden
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I have been doing my chores. The one thing that I would really like this year is a phone. It would also be nice to receive stuff for gaming.
— Cyan
Dear Santa,
I have been very okay this year because I helped clean up the garbage. The one thing that I would really like this year is a robot. It would also be nice to receive a remote control monster truck.
— Randy
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I helped my mom with the laundry. The one thing that I would really like this year is a Playstation. It would also be nice to receive a laptop for playing games.
— Emmett
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I helped my mom with my little brother. The one thing that I would really like this year is a Rainbow High doll house. It would also be nice to receive LOL dolls.
— Kara
Santa,
I have been very good this year. I helped my mom clean the house. The one thing that I would really like this year is a new blue football. It would also be nice to receive a Nintendo Switch.
— Jayce
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I help the janitor. The one thing that I would really like this year is a side by side. It would also be nice to receive a machete knife to cut down weeds.
— Everett
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I helped my mom clean up. The one thing that I would really like this year is a NERF Gun. It would also be nice to receive a Squshmelo.
— Piper B.