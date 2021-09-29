CLARION – The Clarion County Library System is holding its Great Cash Raffle again this year to benefit public library programs in Clarion County.
Tickets are $5 each, with only 1,400 to be sold. Tickets may be purchased at Foxburg Free Library, Knox Public Library, Redbank Valley Public Library, Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library, Clarion Free Library, and at some local businesses.
Summer Reading Programs have wrapped up at Clarion County public libraries. Thanks in part to proceeds from last year’s raffle, Foxburg Free Library created educational take-home packets for its eight-week summer reading program and purchased five new computers. Knox Public Library also used some of the money for its take-home summer reading kits and to purchase finale prizes for readers from local Knox area businesses. Redbank Valley Public Library in New Bethlehem and Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg also created summer reading kits. At Clarion Free Library, all Great Cash Raffle proceeds go to their summer reading program. They mainly use the money to purchase books and supplement prizes donated by local businesses.
The Clarion County Library System library directors purchased new Books-on-CD for the county library’s rotating collection. The libraries continued to provide access to Hoopla, a service where library users can access ebooks, audiobooks and streaming videos from home.
The drawing will be held on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. on the Clarion County Library System Facebook Live page.