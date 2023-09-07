RIMERSBURG – A grand reopening celebration will be held next week for the newly renovated Secret Garden bookstore at the Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library in Rimersburg.
The bookstore is operated by the Friends of the Library group, which oversaw the improvements to the second-floor space.
“This is a big difference,” Friends member Sandy Traister said, pointing to the new shelving that fills the room, replacing the tables where books were previously stacked for sale. “This is a much easier way for people to see what we have.”
The Friends of the Library have operated the bookstore for close to 15 years, helping to raise money to support the library and its programs.
In addition to the new shelving, the books are now separated by fiction and nonfiction, with the fiction books divided into more categories.
The shelves also allow for more books to be displayed.
“Sometimes we’d get donations and we didn’t have room to put everything out,” Traister said.
“We have a great selection of fiction and non-fiction, paperbacks and hardcovers,” she added.
She noted that while book donations are still encouraged, the group does not take encyclopedias or VHS tapes.
Traister said the new shelves were assembled by Dave Hosey, Roger Crick and John Traister in preparation for the grand reopening.
The event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can enjoy free coffee and donuts while they browse the books. And while the normal cost is $1 per bag of books, the special for Tuesday will be all sales by donation.
“We hope people will come out and take a look around,” Traister said.
The Secret garden is open during regular library hours, which are currently 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday; and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.