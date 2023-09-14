LIMESTONE TWP. – A 21-year-old Knox woman is facing drunk driving and several other charges stemming from an incident on Aug. 19 at 1:25 a.m. along Route 66 in Limestone Township.
In addition to two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, Natalie Marie Cotherman was charged with one count each of disregarding traffic lanes, failing to dim high beams, failing to keep right and to carry a vehicle registration, operating a vehicle without the required financial responsibility, violating restrictions on alcohol, careless driving, failing to comply with an investigation and not wearing a seatbelt.
While on patrol along Route 66, near Hoover Road, state police said they observed the driver of a northbound 2010 Dodge Journey, later identified as Cotherman, fail to dim the vehicle’s high beams as it passed the southbound police cruiser.
Troopers began following the vehicle near Piney Creek Road and noticed Cotherman weaving within the travel lane, according to court documents. The vehicle crossed the center and fog lines multiple times, and fluctuated in speed, sometimes braking for no reason.
A traffic stop was initiated along Route 66, near Palmer’s Store. Before the vehicle stopped, police said, Cotherman made a wide turn into a private driveway, drove through the front yard and parked perpendicular to the driveway, partially in the grass.
During the stop, an odor of alcohol was reportedly detected coming from the vehicle, and Cotherman had glassy, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech.
Cotherman allegedly admitted that she was coming from a bar where she had “five beers and two shots” earlier in the evening.
A cold, half full open bottle of beer was also discovered on the back seat floor, within reach of Cotherman, police said.
Cotherman reportedly fumbled with her cards and was unable to provide the vehicle’s registration or insurance cards. She allegedly said that the vehicle was not insured.
Reports state that Cotherman lost her balance while getting out of the vehicle and was not able to perform field sobriety tests successfully. A preliminary breath test also showed a high reading for alcohol.
Cotherman was taken into custody and transported to Clarion Hospital where test results indicated her blood alcohol content to be 0.221 percent.
Charges were filed Sept. 6 by Trooper Michael Stutsman with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.