BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Lindberg Furniture store is celebrating 25 years of business this month, having operated out of the same building owner Robert Lindberg first built.
Despite this marking 25 years of business for the Brookville store, and 52 years of business for Lindberg himself, he has no plans of slowing down. He first started work in 1970 in the auto repair business, then moved to the furniture business in 1982 after seeing the success of Roy B. Constable Stores in Johnsonburg.
Lindberg opened his first store in Johnsonburg, which is also still open today. He first purchased the Brookville property in 1996 and started building his second furniture store. The store opened in May 1997 and has been serving the community from the same location ever since.
“I just can’t believe it, I just remember yesterday putting these light fixtures in, putting all these ceiling tiles and running all the wires in here,” Lindberg said.
Lindberg said he got his drive and work ethic from his grandfather, who came to America from Sweden in 1885 at 15 years old. He said his grandfather worked for about 44 years at the paper mill in Johnsonburg. His grandfather, Lindberg said, never missed a day of work, and retired at 82 years old.
“I’m trying to keep up with my grandad,” Lindberg said. “I’m going to try to outdo him, try to beat him by 10 years.”
He first made the decision to open a second store because he said he was selling a lot of furniture to people from Brookville. His son now runs the Johnsonburg store, while he manages the Brookville location.
“It used to be that we just sold stationary sofas. Now the majority of what we sell is reclining sofas. Now they’ve come out with power headers, power lumbar, heated seats and all that stuff,” Lindberg said.
The business went full circle last year for Lindberg, as he purchased the Roy B. Constable Stores.
“Last year I bought Roy B. Constable store. Who would ever think that I would ever buy their store?” Lindberg said. “Who would have ever thought that I would be here today or in the position that I am in. Life has a lot of twisty roads.”
In both stores’ 40 years of business, Lindberg said 2020 was their best year of sales he has ever had, despite having to close for two months. Then he said he surpassed this in 2021 by 25 percent, making it the new best sales year by a large margin.
“Best year we ever had during the pandemic, how about that?” Lindberg said. “When everybody got their stimulus check they came in and bought furniture because they couldn’t travel.”
He said people working are what makes America great. He said he doesn’t understand people looking forward to retirement because he can’t imagine not going to work, so he enjoys continuing to come into the store every day.
“I’m 72 years old and I don’t know what I want to do with the rest of my life,” Lindberg said.