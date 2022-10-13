PUNXSUTAWNEY – Lisa’s Ladybug Patient Care Fund has been helping those diagnosed with cancer for more than 10 years in the Punxsutawney area, started by one family who experienced this first hand.
Lori Ebel started Lisa’s Ladybug after her sister, Lisa Noerr Rivera, was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2010. Diagnosed at 31 years old, Rivera had two young children, and was still on sabbatical from her job as a teacher for giving birth to the youngest one. She lived in Virginia, and their parents began spending all of their time traveling down to help take care of her and the children while she underwent treatments.
“I had a lot of negative energy and needed to do something with it. I wondered what people did that don’t have family or someone to help them like Lisa did,” Ebel said.
She started talking with a few people she knew involved with Relay for Life, and came up with the idea of fundraising and helping others diagnosed with cancer with gas cards and being able to pay their bills.
Ebel said even though her sister and her husband both had good insurance through their jobs, they still had mounting deductibles and costs associated with her treatments.
The first two years of fundraising, Ebel donated the money to the American Cancer Society, then stepped away to form her own organization. Lisa’s Ladybugs was a name given by Lisa while she was alive. Lisa passed away from breast cancer in May of 2011.
“My sister had given us the name, she was still alive when we had started with Relay. That was the name that she had picked, so I kept that when we went out on our own,” Ebel said.
As its own non-profit, Lisa’s Ladybugs fundraises throughout the year, and uses the money to buy gas cards, Walmart cards, and pay bills for those facing financial hardships because of a cancer diagnosis.
“We do food cards, Walmart cards, if somebody needs to get Ensure or products like that, insurance won’t pay for it, so we get Walmart cards so they can buy supplements and things like that,” Ebel said. “Anything we can do to try to help them not feel so much financial pressure.”
Many of those they help hear about the organization by word-of-mouth, but the local hospitals and American Cancer Society also refer people to them. They have also helped pay for transportation for those who need healthrides.
Ebel is amazed by the support she has received from the community, and continues to receive even a decade later.
“The community is still very, very supportive of us, which is just amazing. Punxsutawney itself, it’s unbelievable the amount of support we get,” Ebel said.
She also sends tie knot blankets with each package the organization sends to a patient. When she is running low on blankets, she will put a call out on the Facebook page, and is soon flooded with offers to help.
“I will have messages coming left and right. Some pre-schools have their kids tie them, some schools with kids who need service hours will do that,” Ebel said.
She also has a friend who teaches in the elementary school who assigns her students to make ladybug cards each year. Ebel said this is great because then there are handmade cards by children to give out too, and “it just gives a little bit of love.”
The only fundraiser that is held annually by Lisa’s Ladybugs is the golf outing at the end of August at Scottish Heights in Brockport. The second annual Barstool Open is also coming up on Oct. 15 that will benefit Lisa’s Ladybugs. Teams of four can register before or the day of the event at any of the participating locations. More information can be found on the Lisa’s Ladybugs Facebook Page, Lisa’s Ladybugs Patient Care Fund.
She has a group of about 17 women who help with the fundraiser events, buying gift cards, and mailing out packages. She said she is always looking for more volunteers to help though. The best way to reach out is to message her on the Facebook page.
Ebel said the best way to stay up to date on the group’s fundraiser is to follow the Facebook page. Donations can be made directly to the organization by visiting the website, lisasladybugs.org, or checks can be sent to P.O. Box 692, Punxsutawney,
“It isn’t just the financial support, it’s all of these little things going on in the background that make the difference,” Ebel said. “It is good, because the support could wear out quickly, but it hasn’t and I think it’s because people see we are doing good, and they see what we’re doing.”