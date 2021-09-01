NEW BETHLEHEM – With classes set to begin next week, Little Bird Preschool is gearing up for the 2021-22 school year with a new class, new faces and a new location.
“There’s a lot of exciting things going on,” Heather Gourley, owner and operator of Little Bird Preschool, said, noting that preschool and kindergarten classes at the New Bethlehem-based school are slated to start on Tuesday, Sept. 7. “We’ve got our location and our plans for growth. We’re moving full steam ahead.”
According to Gourley last week, the school’s new developmentally-appropriate kindergarten class will move forward for the upcoming school year with nine students currently registered.
“Kindergarten is still open,” she said, pointing out that registration will remain open until the class reaches 18 students. Children must be five years old by Sept. 1 to be eligible for kindergarten.
While both preschool classes are full, Gourley said that a waitlist is available for the current school year.
“There are always one or two students who come the first days and realize they’re not really ready, so I may have a withdrawal or two,” she said.
Along with the new class, Gourley also announced the hiring of two new staff members. Tonya Hockenberry will teach the kindergarten class, and Daphne Vogle will be the kindergarten aide.
Gourley said that Hockenberry, who lives in Hawthorn, is a veteran teacher with 20 years of experience, the last several of which were spent in kindergarten.
“She comes to us with a lot of experience in that area,” Gourley said, noting that Hockenberry also has a master’s degree in educational technology and is the pastor of the Hawthorn Church of the Nazarene. “She is someone who can take this class and run with it.”
Although she’s lived in the area for two years, Hockenberry said that she’s excited to become even more familiar with the community through teaching and is looking forward to interacting with Little Bird families.
“I’m excited to get with the kids and have the opportunity to work with a smaller class size,” she said. “The kids are going to get a lot of one-on-one time, which is what they need.”
Vogle comes to Little Bird with nearly 15 years of experience as an aide in the Union School District.
“She was looking for a change and is very excited with my vision and how we’re growing,” Gourley said of Vogle.
Vogle, a Sligo resident, echoed Hockenberry’s enthusiasm, explaining that she is also excited to work with the kids.
“The best part of my job is being able to help shape young lives,” she said.
In addition to the new class and new staff, Gourley said that Little Bird will soon be taking up residence in the former New Bethlehem Bank building, located at the corner of Broad and Wood streets.
Noting that the preschool will start the year where it has always been — in the basement of the former Northwest Bank building — Gourley said that the new kindergarten will be housed temporarily in the neighboring First Baptist Church.
“[The church] graciously agreed to let us be there temporarily while we are doing renovations on our new building,” she said.
Gourley said she hopes to have the kindergarten in the new location within six months, where they will join current residents Bish Chiropractic and Laurel Eye Clinic.
“There are three floors available in that building for the school to expand and grow,” Gourley said of the new location. “We’re very, very excited to get in there.”
One final change for the immediate future of Little Bird, according to Gourley, will be the designation of the school as a non-profit organization.
Gourley said that she has been working closely with the Leatherwood Church, which has agreed to sponsor the school.
“I’ll be working with Leatherwood Church to get the bylaws and the organization and structure of Little Bird Primary finalized, and we’ll be submitting that paperwork,” she said. “Little Bird Primary (currently Little Bird Preschool) will be a non-profit under Leatherwood Church when we start adding the next grades.”
She noted that legally she is able to add kindergarten to her current license, which enabled her to move forward this year prior to filing the non-profit paperwork.
Gourley and her new staff are looking forward to the start of the new school year.
“The community has really stepped up in supporting what I’m doing,” she said. “It’s just exciting to see how it’s going to grow and how it’s going to fulfill a need in our community for alternative education opportunities.”