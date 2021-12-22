RIMERSBURG – For decades, residents in the Rimersburg area of southern Clarion County have had access to one of the top libraries in the region. Now, those same folks have access to books for all ages, anytime of any day thanks to a new Little Free Library placed outside the big library along Main Street.
“It’s free for everybody,” said Kelly Minich, the children’s programming coordinator at the Eccles-Lehser Memorial Library in Rimersburg. “You can take a book and replace it with a book of your own, or read it and bring it back.”
Minich, who over saw the project, said that after the library placed a Little Free Library along the Redbank Valley Trail at Lawsonham last year, the library was approached by the Vidunas family to see if another little library could be created in memory of Mark Rummel, who passed away earlier this year.
Minich said she and those at Eccles-Lesher loved the idea, and looked at other locations along the trail and elsewhere for the new little library. In the end, however, they decided to place the new little library right in the heart of town, in front of the main library, so that it would be more visible and easier for people to access its books.
“We see it as a catalyst for building community, providing book access and helping to promote literacy,” Minich said.
She explained that the library also considered making it similar to the one placed along the trail, but then spotted photos and information online about how other little free libraries were housed in repurposed newspaper vending machine boxes.
“We reached out to The Leader-Vindicator and they were able to donate an old newspaper box to us,” Minich said, noting that Dean Priester stepped in to restore the box and to revamp it into something that could be used for the library.
She said that library director Rachel Campbell and the Friends of the Library group worked on the decals for the box, and commissioned a plaque for the front of the box that reads: “In Memory of Mark Rummel and his many contributions to the local community as early education advocate, friend, athlete and fellow Union High alumni. From the Vidunas Family.”
John Traister and Roger Crick prepared the site in front of the library, and placed the new box.
“As of today, it’s open for business,” Minich said of the recent unveiling of the Little Free Library.
She said the little library will be stocked with a wide assortment of books, for adults, juveniles and young children.
“We’ll keep it filled with a variety,” she said.
Children’s
Library Changes
In addition to the new Little Free Library, Eccles-Lesher’s littlest patrons will also see something new in the big library on their next visit.
“It’s all open and spacious,” library director Rachel Campbell said of the renovated children’s area inside the library.
Minich said that the large caterpillar piece that had been filled with board books took up much of the open area in the center of the children’s section, giving kids little room to move around, play and explore.
In its place, a large rug that features roadways and more can be found in the center of the area, perfect for children to play on with toy cars.
Also, Minich said, new bean bag chairs were added, and other smaller furniture that can be easily moved around.
“It really opened up the area,” she said. “We can come back here for story times and to interact.”
As part of the project, Minich said a volunteer from Union High School came in to help clean up the book shelves and to rearrange things to make it easier for youngsters to find what they are looking for.
Rather than have books arranged alphabetically, Minich said the books were reorganized by subject, so that young readers can quickly explore books about animals, superheroes and more.
“It makes it a little easier to find what you need,” she said.
While the newly improved children’s area is open now, Minich said additional changes are coming to the juvenile fiction shelves in the near future too. She said the books would also be rearranged to make it easter for readers to find what they are looking for.