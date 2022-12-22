CLARION – Inspired by a visit to the Holy Land, Saint Francis of Assisi staged the first live nativity scene in Greccio, Italy, during the year 1223.
Drawing upon this centuries’ old tradition, Trinity Point Church of God — formerly Liberty Street Church of God — in Clarion has presented a live nativity for well over 30 years, most recently last weekend, Dec. 16-17, at Veterans Memorial Park across from the county courthouse.
Though Trinity Point’s live nativity is a relative newcomer in comparison to that first one of almost 800 years ago, it was no less meaningful for those involved.
“We want to remind people that Jesus is the reason that we celebrate Christmas,” said Trinity Point associate pastor Matt Snedden. “Beyond that, it’s a reminder for anyone who’s had a tough year, or a tough couple of years, that there’s hope; not just available during Christmas time, but that’s available year-round.”
There is more to the live nativity than just setting up the scenery and standing at a manger. Planning begins in late summer and ramps up during October.
“You have all these pieces and parts, it takes a lot of people. The set [stable and manger scene] has changed as years go by, we have people who build it. We have people who get the costumes ready ahead of time. The costumes always need tweaked or repaired. We have to secure animals every year, that’s not an easy thing to do,” remarked Jenny Bates, who has volunteered for 30 years.
Added 15-year volunteer Laura Burford, “It takes a lot of work. We just show up in our costumes or we show up to hand out cookies, but the people who bring livestock and set up, they’re the real backbone. Without the livestock and that beautiful scenery, the live nativity just wouldn’t be the same.”
The live animals are a highlight, particularly among children.
“We have sheep, there’s a donkey — some different things depending on the year and what our farmers might bring,” Snedden said. “The donkey is in a stable and the sheep are in an enclosed little pen. The kids are allowed to pet them and feed them treats.”
“The sheep, they do try to jump out sometimes through a little gate,” he added. “We typically have some young guys playing shepherds in there; they keep a pretty good reign on them. [The sheep] definitely make it more interesting. It [the birth of Jesus] was a silent night, but there was probably some chaos in there too.”
In addition to helping plan the event and taking care of other related duties, Snedden, Burford and Bates have all played characters at one time or another, the latter two played Mary during pregnancies. Playing a character can involve standing outside in the elements for up to two hours during the presentation.
“It’s a super simple thing; we’re not doing any sort of acting or anything, we’re just standing there representing something. It can get super cold. A couple years ago we started putting [pole] heaters out, like patio heaters, so that’s nice when it’s cold,” contributed Snedden.
Noted Bates, “It’s always cold, I don’t know that we’ve ever had a warm year. My feet are always freezing cold no matter how many pairs of socks I wear.”
Though the weather might be, at times, unfavorable, the consensus is that presenting the live nativity is worth a bit of discomfort.
“It’s wonderful to actually imagine yourself there that wonderful night when Christ was born. The conditions weren’t ideal that night, I’m sure. To suffer a little bit in the cold is nothing compared to a woman having to give birth in a stable with no conveniences around her and no help. It is a wonderful thing to be a part of,” said Bates.
Burford likewise brushes off the weather, “Sometimes it’s cold, sometimes it’s raining, but it really doesn’t matter. You see a lot of the same people [year-after-year]. A lot of people will come up and say, ‘You know, this kicks off my Christmas season’ or ‘I look forward to this every year.’ It’s a part of their Christmas tradition.”
Not only does the live nativity depict the birth of Jesus Christ, but Snedden believes it also reminds people to slow down during the holiday season.
“You hope that you’re reminding people what the real reason of Christmas is. If you can have that small impact on your community; remind people to slow down just for a minute, whether they’re a believer or not,” he said. “I think people just enjoy being there. There’s a lot going on [during the holidays]. You see people relax and slow down during this busiest of seasons. It makes it worth it, standing in the cold, freezing your socks off.”