CLARION – A “Hail Mary pass” from Pennsylvania to California turned out to be a major score for a local author whose novella will soon be making its way to the big screen.
“Attachment,” a self-published novella penned by Rimersburg native David Drayer, was recently optioned by Paperclip Pictures as a future film project.
“I would call it throwing a Hail Mary pass from Clarion to Hollywood,” Drayer said last week of the acquisition. “It’s so hard to get into that world.”
Released in 2016, “Attachment” tells the story of a rational psychotherapist who, after suffering from nightmares and periods of blackouts, discovers that a disembodied spirit has attached itself to him. After coming to terms with the reality of his situation, he must begin the process of attempting to rid himself of the unwanted guest before it destroys him.
“It’s very creepy...but there’s a lot of heart in it too,” Drayer said of the story, pointing out that readers not only identify with the main character, but feel sympathy for the spirit because of its own detachment.
Although the novella took less than a year to write, Drayer said the idea for the story has actually been in his head for several years.
“I was dating this woman who told me about someone she knew who had an attachment,” he said, noting that while he initially thought she was kidding, she was serious. “It stuck in my head for a long time.”
According to Drayer, the project was eventually placed on the back burner in lieu of other opportunities. It wasn’t until he moved back to Clarion and started having recurring nightmares about the character that he began to revisit the story.
“I started writing the story, and it just started coming to me,” he said. “I approached it the same way I do all of my writing which is try to get into the mind of the character as if this is actually happening so you can really see it.”
Drayer said that he didn’t set out to write a horror or supernatural story, he was just “trying to tell a story.”
In order to tell the story, Drayer said he interviewed mediums and others who claimed to have had experiences with attached spirits.
“I interviewed people who said this happened to them,” he said. “It’s funny because they’re not talking about this like it’s anything odd.”
Drayer noted that he barely slept in the nearly six months it took to write the story.
“It was so scary, but I really did kind of get into it,” he said, noting that upon finishing the project, the nightmares disappeared as mysteriously as they first appeared.
Describing how the story eventually ended up in the hands of a movie studio, Drayer said he was listening to a podcast when he heard that Chris Goldberg, a producer of Winterlight Pictures, was looking for a specific type of project.
“It was exactly like what I had,” he said.
After months of trying, Drayer was finally able to get his manuscript to Goldberg who, along with Voyage Media, put “Attachment” on the market.
Drayer said that while clearing the first hurdle was exciting, he was still guarded about a movie possibility.
“I’ve had a lot of things that people were interested in but then nothing ever happened for some reason,” he said, noting that it’s almost a miracle that a manuscript becomes a movie at all. “There’s so much that has to happen.”
After only three months of it being “shopped around,” Paperclip Productions took the project and signed director John Hyams who just recently did a Netflix movie called “Alone.”
“He is really good, so when he signed on, my hopes really went up,” Drayer said of Hyams. “He’s got a good track record and he’s also really good at creating suspense.”
Drayer said that Hyams coming on board solidified the option.
“We’re still a long way from a finished movie, [but] right now they’re looking for actors,” he said, adding that he hopes “someone with a name” is cast as the lead role. “This would be a plum role for an actor because it’s so intense.”
Although he has written screenplays in the past, Drayer said he will not be writing the script for this project.
“When John Hyams came on, one of the things he wanted to do was write the screenplay,” Drayer said, adding that with Hyams’ track record, he figured it was best to let Hyams write and direct the project.
“It gets my work out there,” he continued, noting that he believes that other movie possibilities lie within the covers of his other books.
Reflecting on the future of the movie at hand, Drayer admitted that the prospect is “a little nerve-racking.”
“I’m very proud of the story and it took a lot out of me,” he said. “I hope the movie does it justice.”
Drayer said that the benefit of film, however, is that it gets so much exposure.
“That’s the hard thing as a writer, trying to get exposure,” he said. “I’m hoping [the film] gets my name out there, and I really hope they do well with it, but it is out of my hands now.”
For more information on Drayer and his works, visit www.daviddrayer.com. Drayer’s books are available on Amazon, as well as locally at Artfunkle’s in Clarion, Watershed Books in Brookville and Runyan Computers in Rimersburg.