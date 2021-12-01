CLARION – Tina Gibbs, community relations coordinator for PennDOT District 10 that covers Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana and Jefferson counties, briefed members of Clarion Rotary last week about PennDOT projects in Clarion County.
While there are lots of possible projects being lined up for the county, the “elephant in the room” was the proposed demolition of the Canoe Creek Bridges on Interstate 80.
The Canoe Creek bridges were built in 1966 and extended in 1985. They cross over Canoe Creek and State Route 4005, carrying more than 30,000 vehicles per day. Trucks are 50 percent of the users.
Recent inspections show the westbound bridge is in poor condition, and the eastbound bridge is in fair condition.
“In the event that something major were to happen to those bridges, the only way to get into doing some of those repairs would be to shut them down, and we know what the end result looks like,” Gibbs told Rotary members. “We do need to get out there. We do need to get those bridges fixed through the Pathways program. When they rolled that out to us, this was one of the bridges that they decided could be a candidate bridge if it were to continue moving forward through the planning phases.”
Gibbs noted that the bridges are still only “candidates” for replacement.
“As we continue to go through planning, we go through environmental studies, and additional processes,” she explained.
The estimated cost of construction is between $90 million and $105 million for the two new bridges that would be built next to the current bridges along I-80.
PennDOT says that it does not have enough funds to do all of the bridges that are candidates for replacements, and officials have suggested tolls for the new bridges. The current federal infrastructure bill for bridges requires state funding as a partial match. Although PennDOT feels the match is feasible, the funds covering the cost of all of the candidate bridges aren’t feasible because it would use all of the funds — and then some.
A proposal by PennDOT for tolling to pay the cost of the construction includes one-way toll on Canoe Creek eastbound in Clarion County, and North Fork West in Jefferson County. Tolls would be paid through E-Z Pass or by the license plate. A tolling facility will be constructed east of the new bridge.
Drivers will not be required to stop to pay a toll. The tolling facility will record vehicles as they pass under the gantry sensor. Tolls are expected to be $1 to $2 for passenger cars using an E–Z Pass at each toll location. Toll payment by license plate would cost more.
Gibbs noted that the bridges could be removed from the candidate list, and that nothing is a done deal yet.
“If at any point in time, something happens where we can’t mitigate the challenges that are presented to us, that bridge can and would come off the candidate list,” continued Gibbs. “So, this is not a done deal set in stone at any point right now.”
“We do continue to move forward with the planning to see if it can become one of the projects which would end up being part of the PennDOT’s proposed project calls for the total replacement of the bridges, as well as improved roadway alignment and geometry.”
A virtual public meeting about the local bridges ends today (Wednesday, Dec. 1). Comments can be made by visiting www.penndot.gov/RegionalOffices/district-10/ConstructionsProjectsAndRoadwork/Pages/I-80-Canoe-Creek-VPM.aspx.