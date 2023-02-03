HARRISBURG – Sen. Joe Pittman (R-41) and state Reps. Abby Major (R-60), Donna Oberlander (R-63) and Jim Struzzi (R-62) announced organizations in Indiana and Armstrong counties received funding through Pennsylvania’s Growing Greener Plus Program for ongoing environmental conservation efforts.
“Growing Greener funding helps to ensure we can begin and continue projects focused on critical environmental concerns, such as the ones funded in Indiana and Armstrong counties,” said Pittman.
In Indiana County, the Indiana County Conservation District received $164,466 for the Lower Two Lick Creek Watershed Assessment.
In Armstrong County, the following organizations and projects received funding:
- The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy received $89,286 for the Patterson Run Instream Habitat Improvement and $129,995 for the Buffalo Creek Stream Restoration.
- The Armstrong Conservation District received $103,990 for the Glade Run Streambank Stabilization and Fish Habitat Project and $104,555 for the Buffalo Creek Streambank Stabilization and Fish Habitat Schwickrath Project.
“Armstrong County has many creeks and streams that empty into the Allegheny River,” Major said. “Water quality upstream greatly affects the river’s ecosystem. These grants will help improve our natural resources so that they can be enjoyed for generations to come.”
“We all need a safe, clean and reliable source of water, so I’m pleased this grant will offset the cost of providing water to the community,” added Oberlander. “Even during the challenging financial times so many people are experiencing, we still need to make important investments like this one. These grants are also essential in preserving our environmental and recreational opportunities.”
“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I was very happy to help craft and later endorse the current fiscal year’s budget, which includes the largest investment ever in the Growing Greener Program,” Struzzi said. “Addressing environmental concerns is simple, good stewardship for Pennsylvanians, now and in the future.”
Entities eligible for Growing Greener grants can be watershed groups, local or county government, municipal authorities, county planning commissions, county conservation districts, council of governments, educational institutions, or non-profit organizations. Grantees have up to three years to implement their projects.
The Growing Greener program was created in 1999 to protect and improve watersheds, reduce storm water runoff and acid mine drainage and to support educational programs and other important conservation related efforts. The program is supported by the Environmental Stewardship Fund (tipping fees) and Act 13 natural gas drilling impact fees. Since it was launched in 1999, the Growing Greener program has provided more than $1 billion to environmental projects statewide.