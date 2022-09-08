HARRISBURG – The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) announced last week funding awards to Pennsylvania counties through the Election Integrity Grant Program (EIGP).

Under Act 88 of 2022, DCED was tasked with establishing the program to provide grants to counties for the administration of elections. Funding amounts were based on the number of registered voters within the county in the previous primary election.

