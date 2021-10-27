NEW BETHLEHEM – John W. Karns and Jean S. Karns both celebrate their 90th birthdays this year.
John was born on November 11, 1931 in Kittanning.
Jean was born on August 12, 1931 in Putneyville.
They graduated from high school in 1949 and married in 1953.
In 1957, they moved to New Bethlehem where Mr. Karns taught at Redbank Valley High School.
He later served as guidance counselor for Lenape Vo-Tech in Ford City before retiring.
The couple has two children, Larry Karns of Virginia and Alan Karns of Erie.
Alan was a 1971 graduate of Redbank Valley High School and Larry a graduate of the Class of 1975.
Mr. and Mrs. Karns have six grandchildren, Matthew, Scott, Steven, Michael, Jonathan and William and five great-grandchildren, Lilly, Clare, Lucy, Nisa and one due in December.