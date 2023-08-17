KITTANNING – It was on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 10, that film director Aaron Dunbar called, “It’s a wrap!” while on location in Saxonburg filming the final scenes of “Judge Not.”
The faith-based feature film that deals with such topics as adoption and teen pregnancy began production in March of this year as the inaugural film project of the Blanket Hill Movie Production Club.
Church members, community members and regional professionals teamed up from Aug. 1-10, to make “Judge Not” a reality.
Film production was based at Living Water Church in Kittanning.
Additional information on the film premiere will be announced at a later date.