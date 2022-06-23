CLARION – The Garden Club of Clarion County, District VIII sponsored the 2022 State and Regional Smokey Bear/Woodsy Owl poster contest for the local area consisting of first through fifth grade students.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and the National Garden Clubs Inc. are giving the students an opportunity to demonstrate their understanding of wildfire prevention through original drawings of Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl.
Smokey Bear’s message is “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires!” This motto teaches students and adults to be very careful with campfires, barbecues, trash fires and matches.
Woodsy Owl’s message is “Lend a Hand, Care for the Land!” This motto inspires children to observe, explore, and care for the environment through recycling, reusing, reducing waste, planting and caring for trees, using resources wisely and not littering.
A total of four public elementary schools and one private elementary school participated in the 2022 poster contest. The schools came through with a total of 528 posters. The contest is open to first through fifth grade students.
Audrina Kagle, a third grade student at North Clarion Elementary School was Pennsylvania’s third grade winner in the 2022 poster contest. She received a certificate ribbon and $10 cash prize.
Each student received a certificate of participation.