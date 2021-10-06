HARRISBURG – On Sept. 27, thousands of Pennsylvanians rallied at the front steps of the state Capitol in Harrisburg on the Pennsylvania House of Representatives’ first day back in session, to call on legislators to protect unborn children.
Rally speakers were followed by a march around the Capitol complex for the first-ever Pennsylvania March for Life. Their aim was to call on Pennsylvania’s leaders to “protect all innocent human life from conception until natural death.”
“March for Life is delighted to partner with PA Family Institute on the historic first PA March for Life,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life Education and Defense Fund. “Every human life should be valued and deserves legal protection, and that is our goal.”
The PA Family Institute provided transportation to the event free of charge for every county in the commonwealth. Next Step Pregnancy Solutions & Services in Clarion, across from Clarion University, was selected to captain the bus for Clarion County.
Next Step took on that task as they advocate for individuals and families in Clarion County and surrounding areas with free Christ-centered consultation services and educational programs related to unplanned pregnancy, healthy choices and personal wholeness reflecting values that uphold sexual integrity and the sanctity of life.
Two Next Step staff members and 19 others traveled to Harrisburg to be part of the March.
The Next Step group had an opportunity to meet with state Sen. Doug Mastriano, Sen. Scott Hutchinson and Rep. Donna Oberlander during the visit. All three, along with many other legislators, joined state Rep. Kathy Rapp, PA House Health Committee Chairperson and head of the House Pro-Life Caucus, on stage. Mastriano also gave the Next Step group a private tour of the Senate.
For more information about Next Step, call (814) 226-7007, email info@knowyournextstep.com or visit www.knowyournextstep.com.