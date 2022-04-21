CLARION – A local man and historian was recently honored at the national, state and county level for 50 years of work in the archaeology field.
Ken Burkett of Fairmount City, executive director of the Jefferson County History Center in Brookville, earlier this month was awarded the Society for American Archaeology’s (SAA) 2022 Crabtree Award and the Society for Pennsylvania Archaeology’s (SPA) 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award.
“Ken Burkett [has made] significant contributions to advance understanding of local archaeology and history through excavation, research, publication site preservation and public outreach,” states a proclamation issued April 12 by Clarion County Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley in honor of Burkett’s awards. “Ken has been an active member of our county in helping it residents understand past cultural behavior in our region of the commonwealth through his archaeological works.”
A graduate of Brookville Area High School, Burkett said he first became interested in archaeology when he found his first arrowhead at age 12. In the 1970s, he volunteered with several local and regional site excavations, and in 1975, a then 23-year-old Burkett, excavated an Elk County Native American burial site dating back to 1330 A.D. Currently, the finds are housed in the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, where Burkett also serves as a field archaeologist.
For 20 years, from 1976 to 1996, according to a recent release, Burkett excavated the Fishbasket complex of six Late Woodland Villages near New Bethlehem, founding a new cultural group in western Pennsylvania. In 1983, he received the SPA Archey Award for his “outstanding contributions and furtherance of archaeology.”
“He later helped to start SPA North Fork Chapter 29, and is northwest Pennsylvania’s petroglyph expert for his work on the Parker’s Landing site along the Allegheny River in Clarion County,” the release states, continuing that Burkett “currently leads SPA’s efforts to include archaeology sites in the state Historical Marker Program.” In 2021, he proposed and received approval from the state Historical and Museum Commission to have a state historical marker placed at the site of the Parker’s Landing Petroglyphs.
“I have a Keystone Grant in right now to rerecord all of the petroglyph sites in northwestern Pennsylvania to make them eligible for the national registry,” said Burkett, who has also has also authored multiple publications and book chapters, and co-authored “The Scripture Rocks: Why Douglas Stahlman Carved His Legacy in Stone” with Brian Fritz.
Burkett also spearheaded the JCHS (Scripture Rocks) Heritage Park project in 2012. After its opening in 2016, he directed SPA North Fork Chapter 29’s excavation of a Native American rock shelter at the park, which has earned eight state and national museum awards.
In addition, Burkett is a board member of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors’ Bureau, North Fork Chapter 29 past board president and current treasurer, and SPA former president/first vice president and current treasurer. He has also served as a past member of the Lumber Heritage Region Board and past treasurer of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce.
“Archaeology is a hobby that kind of got carried away as more than a hobby over the years,” said Burkett, who has served as JCHS executive director since 2008. In a “prior life,” Burkett explained, he served as the emergency medical services director at Clarion Hospital, ultimately initiating the facility’s EMS department in 1988. “I retired as a paramedic after 20 years, and worked for the state Department of Health for a while after that.”
In honor of his decades-long work in the field of archaeology, Burkett was awarded SAA’s Crabtree Award on April 1 at the society’s annual meeting and awards ceremony in Chicago, Ill.
“The Society for American Archaeology presents the Crabtreee Award annually to an outstanding avocational archaeologist,” the release states. The award is given in memory of Don Crabtree, an American archaeologist who brought experimental archaeology to prominence. “Nominees have made significant contributions to advance understandings of local, regional or national archaeology through excavation, research, publication, site or collections preservation, collaboration with the professional community and/or public outreach.”
“Kenneth has a true passion for bringing our history to life and sharing the artifacts of the people who walked this earth before us,” Congressman Glenn “G.T” Thompson said in an April 10 citation issued in recognition of Burkett’s award.
Burkett was also honored on April 9 in Ligonier as this year’s recipient of the SPA Lifetime Achievement Award.
“The Lifetime Achievement Award is an exemplary award bestowed upon a professional archaeologist, a professional in a closely related science, an avocational archaeologist who has exhibited an outstanding record of contributions to the field of archaeology in Pennsylvania, or a non-archaeologist who has helped the SPA achieve its mission through a lifetime of dedication and service in a supporting role,” a release states.
Burkett, who has been a member of the SPA since 1983, was nominated for the SPA award by Dr. Stan Lance, a retired Carnegie Museum Archaeologist who previously worked with Burkett.
“We appreciate all the work you’ve done,” Tharan said last week, pointing specifically to Burkett’s work at the site of the Parker’s Landing petroglyphs.
In addition to the county’s proclamation and Thompson’s citation, Burkett was also recognized by state Sen. Cris Dush and Sen. Scott Hutchinson on April 6, and state Rep. Donna Oberlander on April 7.
“Overall this has been a very humbling series of awards and I am honored to have received them,” Burkett said earlier this week. “None of this could have ever happened without the support of family, friends and professional associates who helped me along the way through the years.”