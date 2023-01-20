HARRISBURG — Penn Highlands Brookville and Penn Highlands Elk were among the 21 hospitals recognized by The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania for their stellar performance ensuring patients’ safety.
The Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition program honors Pennsylvania’s top-performing hospitals that have demonstrated low rates of healthcare-associated infections. The 2022 honorees, which HAP announced Wednesday, were selected based on their performance during 2021.
“HAP is proud to recognize the hospital teams and leaders who demonstrated extraordinary work to protect patient safety—even as they were strained by the COVID-19 pandemic and a historic health care workforce crisis,” HAP President and CEO Andy Carter said. “These talented teams exemplify the commitment that all health care professionals make to ensuring patients receive safe and high-quality care.”
The 2022 Excellence in Patient Safety Recognition recipients are:
- Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital
- Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Lehigh Valley Hospital –Pocono
- Penn Highlands Brookville
- Penn Highlands Elk
- Riddle Hospital
- St Luke’s Hospital –Lehighton Campus
- St. Luke’s Hospital –Allentown Campus
- St. Luke’s Hospital –Easton Hospital
- St. Luke’s Hospital –Monroe Campus
- St. Luke’s Hospital –Sacred Heart Campus
- St. Luke’s University Hospital –Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Hospital –Anderson Campus
- Suburban Community Hospital
- UPMC Bedford
- UPMC Somerset
- Warren General Hospital
- WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital
- Westmoreland Hospital –Excela Health