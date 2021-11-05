BUTLER – Butler Health System, which operates Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital, issued the following information related to the recent approval of COVID-19 vaccines for children age 5-11:
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) have authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 years old.
This age range receives a lower dose of vaccine than for adults or children 12 and up. Like for adults, vaccination involves two shots, 21 days apart.
Butler Health System (BHS) welcomes this announcement as another way our communities can protect themselves against COVID-19. BHS will be offering special vaccination clinics for 5-11 year olds at both Clarion Hospital and Butler Memorial Hospital.
Clarion Hospital
• First Dose Clinic: Wednesday, Nov. 10, 3 to 6 p.m., with Second Dose On Or After Wednesday, Dec. 1.
• First Dose Clinic: Saturday, Nov. 13, 9 to 11 a.m., with Second Dose On Or After Saturday, Dec. 4.
Butler Memorial Hospital
• First Dose Clinic: Tuesday, Nov. 9, 4 to 7 p.m., with Second Dose On Or After Tuesday, Nov. 30.
• First Dose Clinic: Thursday, Nov. 11, 4 to 7 p.m., with Second Dose On Or After Thursday, Dec. 2.
• First Dose Clinic: Saturday, Nov. 13, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Second Dose On Or After Saturday, Dec. 4.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child to the vaccination clinic, and stay with the child through the observation period (15-30 minutes after vaccination). A parent or legal guardian will need to bring the child back for the second dose three weeks later; this appointment will be scheduled at time of first vaccination.
Appointments for first doses may be scheduled via the BHS website (https://www.butlerhealthsystem.org/CoronaVirus/COVID19-Vaccine-Scheduling.aspx); additional, future vaccine clinic dates will be posted here as well.
Please note: at this time, these pediatric-dosed vaccines WILL NOT be available at our general COVID-19 vaccine clinics, only at these specific clinics. If this changes, an announcement will be found on our website above.
BHS continues to encourage everyone eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine, as well as boosters if appropriate.
Vaccinations for employees and members of the community can be scheduled at the above website, too. The Crossroads vaccination clinic handles all BMH vaccinations for people 12 years old and up; appointments are also available at the Clarion Hospital clinic.