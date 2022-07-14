HARRISBURG – With the recent passage of the fiscal year 2022-2023 state budget, local lawmakers issued statements about the spending plan.
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) described the new budget as “investing in health care, human services and other priorities for local communities while being mindful of future financial challenges.”
“Pennsylvania families are hurting right now, with inflation and the costs of goods and services markedly up, and this budget directly reflects those realities and makes numerous investments to help our families, communities and job creators,” said Oberlander. “We know that the increased revenue will not last forever, and that’s why we also wanted to set aside a large portion for the future while addressing critical needs.”
The new state budget, which was signed by the governor last Friday, will spend a total of $42.8 billion. State tax revenues were up for the 2021-22 fiscal year, and coupled with significant federal dollars, the commonwealth is starting the new budget year in the black.
Most significant, Oberlander noted, is the increased investments in health care and human services. To assist with their critical funding crisis, local EMS providers will see an increase in their Medicaid reimbursements for basic life support, advanced life support and mileage. Other health care funding items will be directed to long-term care settings and those with special needs, along with home visiting programs for new mothers.
For mental health, each school district will receive another $200,000, coupled with an existing state grant program for school safety and security, to address those needs. This will be in addition to increases to their subsidies for basic and special education.
Furthermore, Oberlander said $50 million will be used for gun violence investigation and prosecution grants and $100 million in one-time federal funds for a collaborative mental health initiative. This is expected to be integrated care to deliver timely psychiatric care in a primary health care setting.
Other benefactors of this year’s budget will be small businesses which will be allowed to carry forward tax liabilities and see an expansion of expense deductions. The Corporate Net Income Tax, the second highest in the nation, will also be cut gradually, from 9.99 percent to 8.99 percent and then to 4.99 percent, a major win for job creators across the state, Oberlander said.
Elsewhere, the budget includes funding for two new cadet classes within the state police. This budget also meets an accelerated goal of paying for the state police from the General Fund, instead of solely from the Motor License Fund. That will free up hundreds of millions of dollars from the gas tax for highway, road and bridge repairs.
Additional uses for the one-time federal dollars will be one-time increases in the Property Tax/Rent Rebate program for eligible seniors, a first-ever child care credit, and other water and sewer infrastructure projects.
In looking to the future, about $2.1 billion will be deposited into the Rainy Day Fund, for a total of $5 billion.
“This overall budget package contains a lot of items that will directly and positively impact our local residents and rural communities, especially in terms of health and human services,” Oberlander noted. “I am hopeful these additional funds will help ease the hardships they are facing and put us all on a better path ahead.”
Not everyone was so optimistic about the budget.
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-Oil City) opposed the budget, issuing the following statement:
“As Senate Finance Committee chairman, I am pleased to have played a major role in enacting some key pro-growth, pro-jobs tax policies as part of the budget process. We are making Pennsylvania much more competitive to attract and retain both small businesses and large businesses, goals I have pursued since my first election.
“As far as the spending plan, I am concerned these spending levels will be unsustainable in the future, especially when the one-time federal money dries up and if our economy goes into a recession.”
His colleague, state Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana), voted in favor of the budget, noting that it “meets the needs of Pennsylvanians today without creating multi-billion-dollar budget deficits in the future.”
“The budget contains very, very important positive steps for the people of Pennsylvania, and I’m very excited we’ve come to this compromise budget,” Pittman said. “It’s not a perfect budget — we had give and take with the governor — and it’s not the exact budget that I would have crafted, but I think it’s a workable product that will do well for the people of Pennsylvania.”
Pittman said the $45.2 billion budget, which also includes federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, represents a 2.9 percent increase over the previous year’s spending — and $500 million less than Gov. Tom Wolf’s original budget request.
He said that the budget agreement does not include any broad-based tax increases and is structured in a way to minimize the risk of tax increases in the years ahead.
Pittman also highlighted the cuts to the Corporate Net Income tax rate.
“We made a historic cut in one of our major employer taxes, the Corporate Net Income Tax, that’s going to make us more competitive with other states, particularly in the northeast, so we can attract family-sustaining jobs to our commonwealth,” said Pittman.
As important as the economic boost provided by this plan, which will have a projected ending balance of $3.6 billion, Pittman said the 2022-23 budget includes a $2.1 billion transfer to the Rainy Day Fund, bringing the total balance to nearly $5 billion.
“We put more money in the Rainy Day Fund — we actually doubled what we have in the fund — to about $5 billion, which is a historically high number,” Pittman said. “We also conducted some very important refinancing, including paying off our Unemployment Compensation debt.”
Pittman said that “these fiscally responsible steps are critical because many economic indicators are showing a risk of a recession on the horizon. Most recently, Pennsylvania’s Independent Fiscal Office estimated a 60 percent chance of economic stagnation or a ‘growth recession’ happening, and a 30 percent chance of a recession.”
The budget includes a $525 million increase for basic education funding, $225 million to provide additional support for the state’s 100 poorest school districts, a $100 million increase for special education funding, an additional $60 million for Pre-K Counts and $19 million more for Head Start Supplemental Assistance.
It also includes an additional $125 million in Education Improvement Tax Credits to ensure more students can learn in the educational environment that best suits their needs, Pittman said. Higher education receives a funding boost as well.
“Increased funding is also dedicated in this year’s budget to ensure our schools are safe and secure: $100 million is appropriated for the Ready to Learn Block Grant program to address school-based mental health; and $100 million in funding is directed to a new General Fund appropriation for School Safety and Security to address physical safety and security at schools,” Pittman said.
“We made significant investments in not only basic education, but also higher education, which is critically important to my district, the home of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP),” said Pittman. IUP is part of the State System of Higher Education, which will receive a combined $200 million boost in both state and federal funding.
“Building on our efforts last year to help address the serious financial challenges of our nursing homes and long-term care providers, this budget includes $150 million for costs related to nursing home staffing, $250 million in ARPA funding for long-term living programs and $20 million for supplementary payments to personal care homes,” he added.
Noting that inflation is “driving up the cost of everything, including housing, both owned and rented,” Pittman said the budget directs $540 million in ARPA funding “to help our most vulnerable and low-income residents by funding affordable housing construction programs, offering additional home repair assistance and bolstering the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.”
“I think we’ve done some very fundamental things here,” Pittman said. “We actually invested in our transportation infrastructure: we’ve accelerated the move of taking the State Police out of the Motor License Fund, so gas taxes will go toward paying for roads, bridges and transportation, where it belongs.”
The budget builds upon the plan to expedite the transition of the State Police to the $500 million annual cap from the Motor License Fund. While Gov. Wolf proposed imposing the cap in FY 2022-23, House and Senate Republicans insisted on reducing the cap in FY 2021-22. That Republican initiative will make an additional $175 million of Motor License Funding available for highway and bridges across the commonwealth over subsequent fiscal years.