REDBANK TWP. – A 59-year-old Fairmount City man is facing animal cruelty charges stemming from an incident on Aug. 11 in Redbank Township (Clarion County).
Thomas A. Johnson was charged with two counts of neglecting animals, and one count each of aggravated cruelty to animals and cruelty to animals.
According to court documents, humane society officers received a message of concern on Aug. 12 regarding a stray collie-like dog, believed to belong to Johnson, that had been turned into Tri-County Animal Rescue Center. Officials visited Johnson’s home along Park Road on Sept. 2 and were greeted by his girlfriend, Rita Adams, who confirmed that the dog belonged to Johnson.
Adams reportedly explained that, in the two to three years that the dog had lived with them, neither she nor Johnson had ever taken it to the veterinarian, even as the dog’s condition had deteriorated over the past year.
She allegedly said that she even told Johnson that the dog “smelled like death,” but the dog was never taken for treatment.
Photos show that the dog’s hip bone was visible and that he was missing most of his fur, humane society officials said. The dog also had a sunken abdomen, flea excrement on his face and nails that curled around its paws.
Multiple eye witnesses reported that the dog looked “extremely thin” and had a rotten smell to his body.
The dog was euthanized following five days of intensive treatment at Clarion Animal Hospital.
Charges against Johnson were filed Dec. 3 with the office of District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller in New Bethlehem.