CLARION – The idea for the Clarion County Community Band (CCCB) came about prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Like many ideas and plans at that time, it got put on the back burner.
“Three or four years ago, I was approached [about helping put together a community band]. We had it all planned to roll out and then COVID happened,” reported Lisa Hummel, Union High School band director.
Added Brookville Area High School band director Kyle Grabigel, “Several years ago, I mentioned to Lisa Hummel [that] it’d be nice if there was a community band in the area. It was right before the pandemic, and she said things were starting to get rolling. And then the pandemic happened and things stopped.”
Unlike many things put on the back burner during the pandemic that never saw the light of day, the CCCB was not one of them — finally coming together at the start of this summer and playing its first concert on Tuesday, June 20 in Clarion County Veterans Memorial Park.
All involved with the band agree that the driving force behind the CCCB’s inception, and its ultimately coming to fruition, was Brian Hoover, associate director of Student Engagement at PennWest Clarion and CCCB steering committee member.
“I grew up around the Mercer County Community Band. Myself and some of the band directors in the area talked about, ‘wouldn’t it be great if there was a community band in our area?’ We took the idea to the Seifert Cultural Series [committee] and proposed it to them. They approved [financial] support and we went to work,” elaborated Hoover about the band’s origin.
Mary L. Seifert, a 1946 graduate of Clarion State Teacher’s College, endowed a culture and lecture series that bears her name for the purpose of providing the PennWest Clarion community with experiences that inspire learning and thoughtful discussion.
“I think it’s so important to recognize the contribution that Mary Seifert made toward cultural programming. Through the years, so many different things have come out of her donation,” Hoover noted. “I really feel she would be happy with the direction these funds have taken [in the formation of a community band] because of her love of music, her love of the university, her love of the Clarion community. I think she’d be in the front row [at a concert].”
The band, which has 70-plus members, is composed of, among others, PennWest Clarion students, high school students and band directors from throughout Clarion County, area graduates and retired individuals.
“I think we wanted it bad enough. We could really see in other communities what a community band does for town culture. We stuck with it and when we finally put the ‘ask out’ [call for members] this year, we were expecting 30 for our first year. We got 70, we were just blown away,” observed Hoover regarding the CCCB becoming a reality post-COVID.
“The thing that has warmed my heart is that this is truly a community lift. The university is lifting a corner, but there’s elements all over the county coming in and lifting a corner of this project — band directors from all the school districts, administrative groups. I’m just really pleased to be part of something that’s truly a community project.”
In addition to Hoover, other members of the CCCB steering committee include: Hummel, Grabigel, Sarah Dawson (Clarion Area School District band director), Laura Grabigel (Brookville elementary band director), Andrew Ortega (PennWest Clarion band director), Hillary Durum (president of the Clarion Arts Council) and Tim Stevenson (associate dean of the College of Education, Arts, and Humanities at PennWest University).
Contributed Sarah Dawson discussing the band’s membership, “I had no idea that Clarion County had all of these amazing musicians in it. It has been so neat to see people just come out of the woodwork [saying] ‘I played back in college or high school’ and they dust off the instrument. It’s so nice to meet everybody and hear them play.”
“The fact that there’s this many people in Clarion County that still have their horns and want to play, it’s just exciting,” relayed Hummel. “Music is one thing that no matter what age [you are], you can still do it. Most of us didn’t know the other people here, so that’s been exciting seeing everybody come together. It’s fun to be able to just get together and play music.”
According to Hummel, the plan is for the band add new members and play during future summers.
“We’ve decided it’s going to be annual, for sure. Anybody that wants to come and join the band can [in the future]. We have a Facebook page or they can just show up [for practice at the Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center on the PennWest Clarion campus]. We’re definitely going to make this an every year event.”
“We’re not going to turn anybody away, this is non-audition. We just want to get together and give everybody the opportunity to have a musical experience if they still want to.”
Grabigel welcomes new members, “I hope that anyone in Clarion County, or even the surrounding counties, that has an interest in picking up their horn and playing a little bit, whether you’re school age or an adult or an older adult, gets in touch and comes out. Way too many people play their instrument in high school or college and then never touch it again.”
Speaking to the CCCB’s potential longevity, Hoover struck an optimistic tone, “My hope is that when we are all forgotten, 100 years from now, that the CCCB will still be putting on concerts in the summer. I think that’s the wonderful thing, it’s going to live on beyond all of this, at least that’s the hope.”
CCCB’s final concert of the summer is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18 at 7 p.m. in Clarion County Veterans Memorial Park, located across from the Clarion County Courthouse. The approximately hour-long performance features both traditional and popular music. Anybody attending is invited to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
In the event of bad weather, the concert will be moved to the auditorium of the Marwick-Boyd Fine Arts Center on the campus of PennWest Clarion. Any venue change will be announced on CCCB’s Facebook page by 4 p.m. the day of the concert.