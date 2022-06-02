HARRISBURG (AP) – A judge last week ordered a temporary halt to Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to toll as many as nine major bridges on interstates in Pennsylvania, siding Wednesday with Cumberland County and a handful of municipalities that are challenging the process as both illegal and unconstitutional.
Commonwealth Court Judge Ellen Ceisler ordered the halt, saying the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) must stop all studies, right-of-way acquisitions, construction or work under any contracts, and put off any planned hearings, meetings or spending.
PennDOT’s proposed plan includes tolling bridges on Interstate 80 in Jefferson and Clarion counties.
The lawsuit was filed in March by Cumberland County and seven municipalities.
PennDOT could appeal the preliminary injunction to the state Supreme Court. A PennDOT spokesperson would only say last week that the agency was reviewing the decision, giving no response to questions about what work was ongoing that must stop and how the decision will affect the timeline in carrying out the tolling projects.
PennDOT last year named nine bridges on six interstates that it said needed upgrades and that it will consider for tolling to help generate the cash. The concept was approved in 2020 by the Public-Private Transportation Partnership board, the first time it had approved a plan involving user fees, and requires no legislative approval.
In the lawsuit, lawyers for Cumberland County and the seven municipalities argued both that the process followed by PennDOT and the Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board violated the 2012 law that created the board.
In part, they said that residents of the county and municipalities had not had a legitimate opportunity to express their views on one of the bridges that might be tolled — I-83’s South Bridge across the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties — before the board gave PennDOT permission to pursue it.
The lawyers also argued that the law itself violated constitutional prohibitions against the Legislature delegating its taxation authority, in this case to the board.
In her decision, Ceisler wrote that the 2012 law contained no limits that courts usually look for in cases where the Legislature has delegated its authority.
In addition, the scale of the plan and how the board approved it “greatly heightens the court’s delegation concerns,” Ceisler wrote. “The board essentially approved a massive multi-billion dollar infrastructure initiative on an admittedly meager record, consisting of a 4-page recommendation from DOT, a presentation, and minimal discussion, and without understanding which, or how many, pieces of public infrastructure the initiative would affect.”
XXXX
Local Officials React To Ruling
Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson issued the following statement after the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania issued an injunction to halt the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) Major Bridge Public-Private Partnership (P3) Initiative:
“PennDOT has blatantly ignored public opinion, as it speeds forward with a tolling plan that will put yet another tax and burden on the traveling public. PennDOT has acted unaccountable to stakeholders and legislators and has not conducted necessary studies associated with safety, the environment, traffic diversion, local impacts and anticipated revenues.
“This preliminary injunction is welcomed news and will immediately stop all work related to the P3 Bridge Tolling Initiative. PennDOT has been executing contracts and entering into agreements, which is dishonest and wrong. Thanks to the Commonwealth Court, PennDOT is finally being held accountable and required to follow the law. I hope this serves as a warning to those within the agency who think the public is not watching.”
State Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion) issued the following statement:
“Today’s court ruling, although preliminary, is a major win in our fight against tolling the Canoe Creek Bridge in Clarion County and eight other bridges across the state. The court rightfully agreed that PennDOT should not be moving ahead with the Major P3 Bridge Initiative. In fact, the court is preventing the department from moving forward with any aspect of tolling, including further design or engineering work until a final ruling can be made.
“All along, my colleagues and I have argued that PennDOT and the P3 Board did not follow the law when they rolled out their tolling proposals. This prevented the communities most impacted from tolling from having a voice in the process. That completely goes against the spirit of the law when it was passed. P3 projects are supposed to be partnerships, not forced fees from one government agency.”
State Sen. Scott E. Hutchinson issued the following statement:
“This bridge tolling initiative is a tax being imposed on the people of Pennsylvania without legislative approval. I commend the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania for taking the necessary steps in granting this preliminary injunction and halting the P3 Board and Gov. Wolf’s plans to toll our nine interstate bridges.”