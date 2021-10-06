ERIE – Officials from around the region, including those from Armstrong County took part in the recent dedication of “Mile 0” along the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail.
The Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the vision of connecting non-motorized, multi-use trails in western Pennsylvania. The Alliance is made up of 13 trail groups that are working towards the goal of connecting 270 miles of trail between the Point at Point State Park in Pittsburgh to the Dobbin’s Landing in Erie. The Alliance has a long-standing goal to complete 90 percent of the trail off-road by 2029.
“This is true economic development and bipartisan economic development that everyone can get behind,” said Rich Fitzgerald, Allegheny County Executive, during the dedication.
On Sept. 19, in Erie, the Erie to Pittsburgh Alliance Members and county officials unveiled the Mile 0 maker on Dobbin’s Landing. Elected officials from Erie, Crawford, Venango, Armstrong, Butler and Allegheny counties were in attendance to share the occasion and solidify the continued dedication to completing the trail system.
Armstrong Trails director Chris Ziegler and Armstrong County Commissioner Don Myers attended the dedication.
The trail is currently 66 percent completed, with many miles currently in development.
“Dedicating this monument is really a milestone because it marks the end of the trail. The momentum of this trail has been growing year after year. Every foot counts and this one is special because it is the northern most point of the trail,” said Barney Scholl, President of Erie to Pittsburgh Trail Alliance.
While the trail is not yet completed, Mile 0 connects to the Bayfront Trail, a 9-mile trail along Lake Erie which is an existing segment of the Erie to Pittsburgh Trail. This connection was possible because of the partnership with the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority, owners of Dobbin’s Landing.