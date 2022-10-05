FAIRFAX, Va. – On Saturday, Sept. 24, the Rev. Jimmy Swogger traveled to Fairfax, Va. to officiate the funeral of Roland Mesnier.
While the name may seem unfamiliar, Mesnier was very well known to former presidents Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George H. W. Bush, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush.
For 25 years, Mesnier served as the White House pastry chef, creating desserts of all kinds for five first families and several world leaders from 1979 until his retirement in 2004.
“He was the longest serving out of all the chefs at the White House,” Swogger said last week of the French-born pastry chef. He pointed out that in addition to favorite first family desserts, Mesnier baked for events including governors banquets, official dinners and the annual Congressional barbecue, and served some of his most decadent creations to U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, former President François Mitterrand of France, Queen Elizabeth II, King Hussein of Jordan, King Charles and Princess Diana, and more.
“He was known for kind of starting the gingerbread tradition at the White House,” Swogger continued, adding in his meditation that Mesnier was also responsible for creating the first-ever pastry shop in the White House and was the recipient of several accolades, including the French Legion of Honor. “He never repeated a dessert either.”
Swogger, who serves as senior pastor of the Oakland Church of God in Distant, said that he met Mesnier around 15 years ago through his ventriloquy act, “Jimmy Swogger & Friends.”
“In his retirement, Roland would book corporate events and other fundraisers,” Swogger said, explaining that as the featured speaker, Mesnier would tell stories of his time in the White House or recreate a meal.
During one of those events, Swogger was paired with Mesnier as his opening act, which led to them sharing the stage many more times.
“I am grateful for those like Chef Mesnier in my life who have opened the doors of opportunity for me to share my talents,” Swogger said, noting that Mesnier undoubtedly recommended him for other gigs since they were paired on numerous occasions. “He was a very generous man, and through his notoriety, he shared the spotlight and was willing to open the doors for me. Truly he was a great friend.”
Swogger recalled one time in particular, following a show at the Stambaugh Auditorium in Ohio, when he and Mesnier did an impromptu skit with Swogger’s dummy, Bobby, back stage.
“We were just out in the hallway goofing around, and it was all off the cuff,” Swogger said, remembering Mesnier’s quick wit, sense of humor and storytelling abilities, which were made even funnier with his French accent. “He was funny as all get out.”
Although he and Mesnier kept in touch frequently over the years, Swogger said that he lost touch with the chef over the pandemic, and was “shocked” when he heard the news that Mesnier, 78, had passed away from cancer on Aug. 26.
“He was only 78; to me he had a lot of time left,” Swogger said in his meditation at Mesnier’s funeral. “A lot of miles to travel, a lot of books to sign, and a lot of young chefs to encourage and teach.”
Hoping to pay tribute to his friend, Swogger called the funeral home in Fairfax, Va. to check the details for the service.
“When I called, the funeral home said the arrangements had not been completed,” Swogger said, adding that he was surprised when the funeral director asked him if he was a minister and confirmed his phone number. “She said that they had me down as the minister for the funeral.”
Swogger said that he was told that Mesnier’s son would be in contact to finalize the arrangements.
“I was humbled and felt that it was such an honor,” he said, noting that those feelings returned when he received a call several days later, on Labor Day, from Mesnier’s son, George, who said that although Roland Mesnier had been Catholic, he wanted someone who knew his father to do the service. “I considered that a big compliment.”
Knowing the range of guests that could be present, Swogger said he nervously started preparing for the Saturday, Sept. 24 service at the Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home.
“I always spend a lot of time on funerals because they are so personal,” he said, pointing out that he wanted to capture the essence of all parts of Mesnier’s life.
While no former first families were in attendance, Swogger had the opportunity to share written condolences during the service on behalf of former Presidents Carter and Clinton.
“It was pretty neat getting to speak on behalf of two former presidents,” he said, adding that other dignitaries in attendance at the service included former White House chief usher Gary Walters and chef John Moeller, as well as current pastry chef Susan “Susie” Morrison and executive chef Cristeta Comerford.
As the primary planner of the service, Swogger invited his longtime friend and parishioner, Mike Mazzocco of Fairmount City, to play the bagpipes for the committal.
“To me, the bagpipes just take a funeral to another level,” Swogger said. “Mike really added a special touch, and in a small way, we’re part of history.”
Mazzocco, the bagpiper for the Walter W. Craig Post 354 American Legion, played five songs for the graveside service, including “Amazing Grace,” “Dawning of the Day” and “Lullaby of the Water Horse,” as well as the French carol, “The Divine Christ Child,” in honor of Mesnier’s nationality, and “A Salute to Willie, the Royal Fendersmith,” which he learned specifically for Mesnier’s service.
“That was the last tune that Queen Elizabeth’s piper played as her casket was being lowered,” Mazzocco said, pointing out that it seemed fitting to play the same song for the man who served Queen Elizabeth on several occasions. “I liked the tune, and [both services] were happening around the same time, so I learned it and played it.”
And in a total coincidence, Mazzocco experienced his own full circle moment as soon as he and Swogger arrived at Fairfax Memorial Park, the cemetery where Mesnier’s graveside service took place.
“My daughter used to live in Fairfax, just on the street north of that cemetery,” Mazzocco said. “I used to go down there and practice.”
Reflecting on their roles in the service, both Swogger and Mazzocco said they were honored to be able to pay tribute to Mesnier’s life.
“I was lucky enough to work with Roland and be his friend, and then have the honor to do his funeral,” Swogger said, adding that the most humbling part of the experience was when Mesnier’s son presented him with his father’s White House chef’s uniform. “He was a wonderful man I was blessed to know. Au revoir my friend.”