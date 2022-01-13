RIMERSBURG – As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 surges through local counties, one local pharmacy will be on the frontline of a newly approved medication designed to help those at greatest risk.
David J. Cippel, president of Klingensmith’s Drug Stores, said last week that the Rimersburg location is one of few in the region that has been authorized for the new prescription Paxlovid antiviral treatment from Pfizer.
He said that while both the Rimersburg and Ford City stores are also sources for the Merck Pharmaceuticals antiviral Molnupiravir treatment, only the Rimersburg store has been designated by the state Department of Health for Paxlovid.
“They’re designed to slow down the virus,” Klingensmith clinical pharmacist Rob Maher said, noting that slowing down the virus can give the body the time it needs to fight off the disease. “This oral treatment should help those who aren’t vaccinated yet, or those who are vaccinated and have a breakthrough infection.”
The pharmacist noted that the new treatment is designed for people who have tested positive for COVID, have had symptoms within five days or less, and are at high risk of the illness leading to hospitalization or death, including the elderly and those with high-risk conditions or weakened immune systems.
“This would give them a fighting chance,” he said.
Cippel said the new medications are a new tool in the fight against COVID-19 in the area.
“We have had more than our share of deaths in the last 30 days,” Cippel said, noting that the new Omicron variant is hitting more younger people, and those without pre-existing conditions.
He said that Klingensmith’s pharmacies began administering vaccines in late January 2021, and that nearly a year later, it’s hard to believe that “we are still in the throes of COVID prevention and treatment.”
Since the start of vaccinations, Cippel said Klingensmith’s has administered more than 14,000 doses in the area. Maher said that the pharmacies have been busy with booster shots in recent months, but that residents can still start with vaccinations at any time.
Cippel said that after the vaccines became available in 2021, there was a spike in interest for several weeks. But then the local company went a month without receiving any new doses for its stores.
“It was a very stressful time,” he said, especially since Klingemsnith’s and ACMH Hospital were the only two vaccine providers in Armstrong County at the time.
In order to be able to issue the Pfizer vaccine, Cippel said Klingensmith’s purchased a specialized cryo-freezer, which it shares with the hospital now.
“We’re still seeing an interest,” Maher said of the vaccines, noting that it is now primarily the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, with less interest in the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine.
While vaccine interest slowed off as the COVID-19 spread appeared to slow last summer, they said that once the Delta variant began to take hold, demand once again increased. The approval of vaccines for younger children also created more demand before the start of the school year.
“We have been steady since early August,” Maher said.
Another issue for pharmacies like Klingensmith’s has been the heavy demand for rapid tests, and the difficulty in ordering them and keeping them on shelves.
Cippel said his company has been hard at work trying to find and order the rapid tests, and has seen a number of large orders ultimately canceled by suppliers.
“All the stores have them right now,” Cippel said, explaining that a large shipment came in last week. But they’re selling fast, he said.
“As long as we can get them, I’ll keep ordering them,” he said, noting that Klingensmith’s will not price gouge customers who want the rapid tests, as some other sellers have dramatically raised their prices.
Cippel said that the self-administered tests are in hot demand mainly so people can get back to their jobs after being exposed, or possibly having symptoms.
Still, the best prevention, Maher and Cippel said, remains the vaccine, which they said is helping to keep the impact of the virus at a minimum.
Vaccines are available at all the Klingensmith’s stores by an appointment. Cippel said the appointments are needed because the vaccines come in multi-dose containers, and the company does not want to waste doses.
“We do them at all the stores,” he said. “We want to do it for the health care of our communities.”