NEW BETHLEHEM – Faced with open positions and a shortage of applicants for the jobs, the Southern Clarion County Regional Police Department is experimenting with a new incentive to bolster its ranks.
At its meeting last week, the regional board that oversees the police force took action to send a prospective police candidate to the police academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), which is set to begin in January.
Board members approved Jordan Waclav at their Dec. 22 meeting.
“Across the country, police departments are having difficulty attracting candidates,” SCCRPD board member Dan Burkett of Rimersburg said. He explained that the local police force has two full-time positions to fill, and that no one was applying for the jobs.
That’s when Police Chief Robert Malnofsky suggested a new process to entice candidates which includes paying the tuition for the candidate to attend the police academy, along with a living allowance to help cover expenses while he’s in training.
In return, the recruit will agree to serve at least two years with the local police force upon graduation in June.
Burkett said the new incentives worked, as the police department received eight applications for two positions. From there, the candidates go through the Civil Service hiring process, and must complete a physical fitness test and other screenings.
“Of those candidates, Jordan was able to pass all of the screenings,” Burkett said.
Waclav, who was in attendance at last week’s meeting, will start in January at IUP.
“I’ve been really pushing for my career to start,” the 23-year-old told the board, adding that his past experience includes a stint in the military and time as a volunteer firefighter in Ford City.
Burkett explained that Malnofsky obtained a grant to help the department with the training costs. Officials said the grant will pay around 70 percent of the candidate’s schooling, and around 40 percent of the living allowance while he’s attending IUP.
They also noted that the department has obtained a grant to help cover the wages of the new police officer once he begins work for SCCRPD.
Board members said that ideally, the plan was to send two recruits to the academy in January; however, Waclav was the only applicant to qualify.
“We’ll be repeating the process in April,” Malnofsky said, noting that the goal will be to have a second recruit ready to start at the academy this summer.
At the meeting last week, Waclav signed an employment agreement and can begin the process of enrolling in the police academy. Officials said that if he leaves the program early, he will be required to reimburse the police department for the costs involved.
In the meantime, anyone interested in employment opportunities with the local police force can contact the department at (814) 275-1180.