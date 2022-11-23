NEW BETHLEHEM – Whether you go full-on Griswold, or keep it more classic, the Redbank Valley Community Center’s new “Deck the Valley” Christmas decorating contest is hoping to add a little sparkle to the local holiday scene.
“Everyone has their different styles,” RVCC manager Linda Emhoff said of the holiday lights contest, that will feature prizes in four categories.
She said that the categories for the first-ever contest will include: Most Creative, Tackiest Home, Classic Christmas and People’s Choice.
“It will be judged by the community,” Emhoff explained.
She said anyone in the area can enter by filling out the Deck the Valley form on the RVCC website at www.rvcommunitycenter.org or the group’s Facebook page. Printed forms can also be found at the community center in New Bethlehem, and by calling (814) 457-5033.
The deadline to enter is Dec. 9.
Once all the entries are received, a map will be made available for all the participating homes, and people in the community are encouraged to drive around and check out the lights before voting for their favorite entries.
“Anybody who wants to join this contest can enter,” Emhoff said. “It’s free — there’s no charge.”
In addition to prizes for the winners, she said each winner will also receive a yard sign that will announce them as the champion in that category.
Winners will be announced on Dec. 23.
In addition to Deck the Valley, Emhoff said the community center is also getting ready to roll out another new Christmas event — Elf of the Valley.
While full details will be announced soon, she said that plans are for an elf to be hidden around the community, and those who find it will be encouraged to take selfie photos with the elf and post them online.