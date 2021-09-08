NEW BETHLEHEM – With the state Department of Health’s recent order that masks be worn in all schools as a COVID-19 prevention measure beginning yesterday (Tuesday), local school officials said they were the ones taking the heat for the state’s directive.
“Parents in the Redbank Valley School District took to social media to react to the DOH order that was released on Tuesday,” Redbank Valley School District substitute superintendent Amy Rupp said last week.
She said that she sent out a letter to parents, directing them to “carefully read the order and note the exceptions listed.”
“Having had zero COVID cases to report thus far this school year, many Redbank Valley parents were concerned about their rights as parents and are working through balancing orders versus the welfare of their children,” Rupp said. “Communications between the district and the parents have been cordial and both parties are working through the mandate together.”
In the Union School District, superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said that that the Department of Health’s order had “put school district leaders and school boards in a terrible position by mandating something that a significant portion of the population in our community is against.”
“I have been contacted by several parents, as have some of our board members, stating that if their child has to wear a mask, they will be sending them to cyber school,” Kimmel said. “In listening to leaders from different leadership organizations, legal advice and leaders from other districts, it is apparent that the order has legal merit as it came from the Department of Health and not the governor himself. Therefore, schools do not have an option but to follow the order, contrary to what some state representatives may state.”
However, Kimmel noted, “the order does have some room within to allow for exceptions which parents can exercise to allow for some level of parental choice.”
He explained that while the exemptions are available to all school districts in the state, “the difference between districts appears to be the documentation required to qualify for the exception. Parents may sign a sworn affidavit form for their child to receive an exception here, whereas in some other districts they may mandate medical documentation.”
“I understand the frustration of parents and students with the release of the DOH mandate, as many of our school leaders have now been handed a messy set of circumstances under which we are doing our best to operate,” Kimmel said. “We get tons of pressure from our community to not follow the order, but are also told of severe consequences from state leadership for non-compliance.”
In addressing rumors of student walkouts, Kimmel said that if they occur at Union, they “shall be handled consistently with how we would normally address students leaving school without proper excuse.”
“It is also very unfortunate that people may consider protests, as school districts are not responsible for imposing the mandate, nor do we have any ability to change it,” Kimmel said. “Protesting at the school will likely have no impact as it doesn’t affect those in Harrisburg who have imposed this mandate and are the only ones who have the ability to remove it.”
In the event that students refuse to wear masks, Kimmel said that non-compliance will be handled “on a case by case basis as there are options available if exercised by the individual.”
The superintendent explained that during the first couple of weeks of school, Union has not had any positive cases of COVID-19, but has had to quarantine some students “due to close contact with someone testing positive.”
“We are hoping to keep our numbers low and encourage our students and staff to be responsible when not on campus to reduce the risk of bringing COVID here,” he said.
“If we reach the critical point where we cannot staff our buildings, as was the case last November/December, we would utilize our ability to go remote to provide education through a synchronous model as we did then,” Kimmel concluded. “In some cases it may be for an individual building, but if numbers were to increase to a critical point district-wide, we would then utilize remote learning for both buildings.”