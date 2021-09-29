DISTANT – A local girl brightened the lives of numerous children after raising more than $3,000 during a Labor Day weekend charity event.
Emma Cravener, 11, who attends Redbank Valley Intermediate School, held a wash for four-wheelers, dirt bikes and UTVs, collecting children’s toys and raising $3,050 that was used to purchase additional toys that were donated to the Shriners Hospital of Erie. The toys are given to the hospital’s patients on their birthdays, surgery days, at discharge or to help them through hard days.
The daughter of Tim and Kenndra Cravener of Distant, Emma races in the AWRCS circuit out of Kittanning, which is run by Steve and Amy Stiller. She raced in the peewee and youth division this year. In the peewee class, Emma races a 90cc modified Apex, and in the youth division she races a 250 Yamaha Raptor in the girls class.
The fundraiser was held during a Labor Day weekend event, taking place from Saturday through Monday, and which was used by racers of all ages.
This is the third charity wash station that Emma has organized at races. The first year of her event, Emma raised money that was donated to Redbank Valley Primary School after it was flooded. And for the second year, she donated all money to the Richard Laube Cancer Center of Kittanning.
Next year, she said, she plans to hold another event and donate the money to a local organization that helps veterans.
Emma is nearing the end of her fourth season of racing, which runs from April to October. She got interested in racing while watching her cousin, Duncan Blake, race, and it has turned into a family event with her cousin, Trinity Blake, racing along with her younger sister, Avery Cravener. Emma races all over Western Pennsylvania, from Center to Champion.