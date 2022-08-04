Jencks, Jacob

JACOB JENCKS

 Brian F. Henry

INDIANA, Pa. – A Clarion County student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will present original research as part of IUP’s Undergraduate Summer Opportunities for Applying Research (U-SOAR) program final research symposium on Aug. 5.

Jacob Jencks, a theater major in the IUP Cook Honors College from New Bethlehem, will present “Reviving the Moving Panorama: A Lost Art Form of the Nineteenth Century.”

